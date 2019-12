The Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan wrestling team took two victories, winning several matches by falls in each contest.

Dec. 17

MW/PY 41 Wayne 36

The M.W./P.Y. team took 7 matches against Wayne. Winning by fall were David Young, Jayden Reid, Justin Smith and Austin Smith.

Dec. 19

MW/PY 60 Cal-Mum 25

Whitman/P.Y. took 6 matches against Caledonia-Mumford at home. Winning by fall were Evan Gray, Damien Snyder, Chad Smith and Austin Smith.