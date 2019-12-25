ALFRED — Sophomore basketball players Jordyn Pettit (Wellsville) and Ryan Gentile (Spencerport) have been named the Alfred State Athletes of the Week.

Pettit had a huge second half as she scored 23 of her game high 25 points as the Pioneers battled Hilbert. She finished the day 12 for 21 from the field and completed the double-double with 16 rebounds. She also was credited with three steals. On the year, Pettit is averaging 13.3 points (13.6 ppg in AMCC contests) and 9.3 rebounds per game (7.8 in AMCC play).

Gentile scored a career high 36 points on 11 for 21 shooting as Alfred State battled Hilbert. He was 6 for 10 from three and 8 for 9 from the foul line. He also pulled down eight boards and was credited with three steals. On the year he is averaging 20.8 points per game in AMCC play (16.1 ppg overall). He is shooting 45.3% (24 for 53) from three.