SCIO — Jonas Kays caught fire in the fourth quarter, netting 11 of his game-high 15 points down the stretch to send Alfred-Almond into the championship game of the Scio Christmas Tournament with a 45-38 victory over Belfast Friday night.

Kays heated up at the perfect time for the Eagles. With Belfast hanging around within a couple buckets most the night, Kays connected on a trio of three-pointers in the fourth quarter to push Alfred-Almond to the win.

Ty Kenney also hit a three-pointer in Alfred-Almond’s hot-shooting fourth quarter, finishing with six points. Isaac Little had 10 points and a handful of blocks for the Eagles. Kevin Dunning also scored 10 points in the win, which snapped a two-game skid and got the Eagles back to .500 at 3-3 heading into Saturday night’s championship game against Scio.

Belfast was paced by 12 points from Nick Ellison, who hit four three-pointers. The Bulldogs fell to 1-5 on the season before meeting Friendship in Saturday’s consolation.

Alfred-Almond 4 13 8 20 – 45

Belfast 5 9 7 17 – 38

ALFRED-ALMOND: Blake McMichael 0 4-6 4, Ty Kenney 2 1-2 6, Isaac Little 5 0-2 10, Kevin Dunning 4 2-3 10, Jonas Kays 4 4-7 15. Totals: 15 11-20 45.

BELFAST: Nick Ellison 4 0-0 12, Max Miller 1 0-0 3, Jason Drozdowski 0 3-6 3, Matt Weaver 2 0-0 5, Devin Harriger 2 0-1 4, Hunter Enders 1 0-0 3, Stephen Struckmann 3 0-0 6, Carter Guilford 1 0-2 2. Totals: 14 3-9 38.

3-point goals: A-A 4 (Kays 3, Kenney), Belfast 6 (Ellison 4, Miller, Enders). Total Fouls: A-A 12, Belfast 22. Fouled out: None.

Scio 82, Friendship 42

SCIO — Scio came out hitting on all cylinders in its host Christmas Tournament, with Jake D’Arcy and Brendan Graves nailing deep jumpers early and often to send the Tigers into the tournament finals with an 82-42 win over visiting Friendship Friday night.

D’Arcy hit a couple threes early and ended up nailing five on the night, finishing with 17 points and four assists. Graves added 20 points and six assists. Cam Loucks continued to pace the Scio offense with 26 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Carl Finnemore also posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers (4-1) advanced to face Alfred-Almond in Saturday night’s championship game.

“We shot the ball pretty well tonight,” said Scio coach Dillon McFall. “We scored 82 points, which is great, but I think we can be better offensively. We need to be a lot better on defense and we have to play with a little more intensity on that end, because that fuels our offense.”

Friendship (1-6) received 11 points from Micah Hosley and Donovan Breckinridge. The Eagles took on Belfast in Saturday’s consolation game.

Friendship 7 12 12 11 – 42

Scio 29 25 14 14 – 82

FRIENDSHIP: Micah Hosley 5 1-2 11, Blake Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Dekota Stewart 3 0-0 7, Donovan Breckinridge 4 0-0 11, Garrett Miller 2 0-0 5, Joseph Grooms 0 2-2 2, Devin Ross 1 0-0 2, Cameron Blouvet 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 3-4 42.

SCIO: Jake D'Arcy 6 0-0 17, Cory Bolzan 2 0-1 5, Brendan Graves 8 2-3 20, Cam Loucks 11 3-6 26, Carl Finnemore 5 2-5 12, Cam Kelsey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 7-15 82.

3-point goals: Friendship 5 (Breckinridge 3, Stewart, Miller), Scio 9 (D'Arcy 5, Graves 2, Loucks, Bolzan). Total Fouls: Friendship 13, Scio 11. Fouled out: None.

Genesee Valley 73, Wayland-Cohocton 65

PRATTSBURGH — It was a high-scoring affair from the jump, with Genesee Valley leading Wayland-Cohocton 22-20 after the first quarter in the Prattsburgh Tournament Friday night.

Down three at the break, the Jaguars took command in the second half and powered to a 73-65 win over the Golden Eagles to advance to Saturday night’s championship game.

GV (5-1) was led by Cody Schneider’s big 25-point, 12-rebound double-double. Evan Windus hit four downtown and followed with 22 points. Trevor Clark added 11 points and Brock Elsessor chipped in 10 points for the hot-shooting Jaguars, who hit 11 threes on the night.

Wayland-Cohocton also connected on 11 from downtown, with Jamie Carman hitting four in his 17-point night. Cameron Huber added 10 points and Justin Horton chipped in eight for the Eagles (2-5).

Genesee Valley 22 13 17 21 – 73

Wayland-Cohocton 20 18 10 17 – 65

GENESEE VALLEY: Trevor Clark 4 0-0 11, Evan Windus 8 2-5 22, Brock Ellsessor 5 0-1 10, Riley Gordon 2 0-0 5, Cody Schneider 9 4-8 25. Totals: 28 6-14 73.

WAYLAND-COHOCTON: Ethan Trischler 5 0-0 12, DeAndre Green 0 1-2 1, Nate Smalt 1 0-0 3, Justin Horton 4 0-0 8, Justin Schwab 2 0-0 5, Logan Brown 2 0-0 4, Cameron Huber 4 0-0 10, Jamie Carman 5 3-4 17, Thomas Mead 2 0-0 5. Totals: 25 4-6 65.

3-point goals: GV 11 (Windus 4, Clark 3, Schneider 3, Gordon), Way-Co 11 (Carman 4, Huber 2, Trischler 2, Schwab, Mead, Smalt). Total Fouls: GV 10, Way-Co 13. Fouled out: None.

Bradford 85, Whitesville 21

JASPER — Bradford started the game with a 30-4 surge and cruised to an 85-21 win over Whitesville Friday night in the opening round of the Jasper-Troupsburg Christmas Tournament.

Jordan Sutryk led the Braves (7-2) with 22 points. Blaze Machuga added 18.

Whitesville (0-3) was paced by Chris Gullett with nine points. Jessie Pensyl and CJ Estep each had five.

The Blue Jays met host Jasper-Troupsburg in the consolation round Saturday night, with Bradford taking on Northern Potter for the title.

Whitesville 4 8 2 7 – 21

Bradford 30 10 26 19 – 85

WHITESVILLE: Chris Gullett 4 1-2 9, Jessie Pensyl 2 0-0 5, CJ Estep 1 3-4 5, Troy Cogar 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 4-6 21.

BRADFORD: Jordan Sutryk 11 0-0 22, Logan Ayers 4 0-0 8, Steven Spina 1 0-0 3, Tyler Spina 2 4-5 8, Blai Crespo 6 0-0 12, Blaze Machuga 9 0-0 18, Mikey English 1 0-0 3, Caleb Wakeman 1 1-2 3, Lane Simpson 3 0-0 6, Joe Nowicki 1 0-0 2. Totals: 39 5-7 85.

3-point goals: Whitesville 1 (Pensyl), Bradford 2 (S. Spina, English). Total Fouls: Whitesville 8, Bradford 9. Fouled out: None.

Honeoye 58, Dansville 55 (OT)

NUNDA — If you like roller-coaster rides, you would have loved Friday afternoon's topsy-turvey Tink McVean Tournament opener in Nunda between Dansville and Honeoye.

The lead changed hands at the end of each of the first three periods. The game was then tied in regulation and won in overtime by the Honeoye Bulldogs, 58-55.

Dansville (2-5) was led by Jonah Gray's 12 points and 4 boards. Arrik Gerber netted a dozen with 3 assists. Colyer Adams finished with 11 points. Calab Rigdon had 9 points, while Noah Holland added 5 while controlling the boards with 9 rebounds. Tanner Dettman scored three with 6 boards and a handful of assists, and Holdyn Freeman scored 3 in the setback.

Dansville tackles the host team, Keshequa, in the consolation game on Monday at high noon.

Honeoye (4-3) heads into the title game that afternoon against the Warsaw Tigers, as the Bulldogs were paced by Dom Trippi's 28 points.

Warsaw 71, Keshequa 57

NUNDA — The opening of the annual Tink McVean Boys Basketball Tournament in Nunda on Friday (Dec. 27) was an all "orange & black" affair as Keshequa hosted Warsaw to get the festivities underway.

The visiting Tigers roared to a 71-57 victory in the opener to secure themselves a date in the finals on Monday (Dec. 30) at noon against the Honeoye Bulldogs, who edged Dansville in overtime 58-55 in the other opening day game.

The Tigers certainly didn't play like a 2-6 team as coach Travis Fenstermaker's club put four players in double figures in the victory. Jesse Ebersole netted 23, Kyle Glasser 14, Austin Williams a dozen and Eddie Stores scored 10 in the win.

Keshequa (1-5) was led by Hunter Stephens with 24 points, while Caleb Buchinger added 16 for the Indians.

In Monday's concluding day of the tournament Dansville takes on Keshequa in the consolation game at noon, while Honeoye and Warsaw will do battle in the tournament championship game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wellsville 36, Penn Yan 28

BATH — Heading into the opening round of the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament Friday night in Bath, Wellsville had one big objective — control the glass.

The Lady Lions did just that, dominating the rebounding statistics while starting the game on a 16-6 run in a 36-28 win over Penn Yan.

“I thought the key to the game was controlling the boards, and we did a nice job of that,” said Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord. “It was a matter of if we were able to control the boards, we’d be able to control the game. We did that, and it helps getting out to a quick start. Our defense is definitely keeping us in games whenever our offense hits a dry spell. The girls played well and we continue to get better every game. We had some real balanced scoring tonight.”

Marley Adams led the cause with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Regan Marsh had eight points, a team-high six rebounds and three steals. Emily Costello posted six points, four rebounds and four assists. Kaylee Coleman added six points and four rebounds, and Jaylynn Mess also grabbed four rebounds in the win.

Wellsville moved to 6-2 heading into the championship game Saturday night against host Haverling.

Wellsville 16 18 26 36

Penn Yan 6 14 21 28

WELLSVILLE: Marley Adams 3 3-3 11, Jaylynn Mess 1 0-0 3, Emily Costello 3 0-2 6, Emily Robbins 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Coleman 3 0-2 6, Regan Marsh 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 5-11 36.

PENN YAN: Anderson 1 0-0 2, Joddie Decker 2 3-4 7, Sierra Harrison 2 1-4 6, Jammie Decker 3 0-2 6, Ashley Sisson 2 3-8 7. Totals: 10 7-18 28.

3-point goals: Harrison; Wellsville Adams 2, Mess). Fouled out: None.

Dansville 48, Hilton 43

CHURCHVILLE — Taking a trip to Churchville-Chili on Friday, Dansville held off a hungry Hilton team in non-league play by a final score of 48-43.

The going wasn't easy against the larger Rochester area school. The teams played to a 13-13 tie through the first quarter of action. The Lady Mustangs raced to a 30-22 lead at the half with a 17-9 run in the 2nd period. Coach Kurt Graupman's Cadets rallied in the locker

room and came out turning the tables on the red & black with a 14-5 burst that put Hilton in front after the 3rd with the Cadets now holding a slim 36-35 edge.

Dansville finished the game with a 13-7 spurt as the locals improved to 7-0 on the still young season with a 48-43 win on the road.

Dansville was led by Arayana Young with 17 points, 15 rebounds, 2 steals and 4 blocks. Hannah LaPlant followed with 15 points 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals. Grace Rittenhouse added 10 points, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Jenna George had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist. Sidney Stone had 1 point, 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Madison Lee added 3 points, 2 rebounds. Brielle Caruso chipped in 1 rebound, 2 assists, 3 steals.

Keshequa 58, Campbell-Savona 17

NUNDA — Once again the trademark of Keshequa girls basketball set the tone for things in Friday night's opener of the Pete D'Angelo

Tournament in Nunda. Coach Pete Piraino's defense got things in swing for their offense as the Indians shutout Campbell-Savona in the first period of play, paving the way for a convincing 58-17 pounding of the Panthers.

Keshequa outscored C-S 14-0 in the first, and then held at commanding 30-6 lead at the intermission.

For Keshequa (6-0), Paige Burley led the way with a double-double performance with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Julia Wilkins netted 13 with four steals. Emily Weaver scored 9 with 4 boards while Paige McKerrow also added 9 with 5 steals. Megan Guy finished with 6 points and 4 steals. Macy Boss contributed 5 points and a couple of assists while Faith Wood had 2 points, 2 steals and a couple of rebounds in the victory.

Keshequa played in the championship round on Saturday night against Warsaw, who ripped Genesee Valley in their opener 43-13.

Campbell Savona (0-5) was led by Lydia Hawken, Cierra Machuga and Kiarra Barron who each had 4 points.