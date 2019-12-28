Terry and Nikki Brewer taking over Steuben County dirt track

WOODHULL — The 2019 racing season officially ended for Woodhull Raceway at its annual awards banquet earlier this month celebrating a successful season with drivers, fans, and employees.

The banquet, held at the Watson Homestead in Coopers Plains, was also an opportunity for owners Ted and Brandi White to address their drivers and make a big announcement.

"Tonight is the night that I would like to introduce the new owners of the track," Ted White said in front of 300 people in attendance. "This next year it will be Nicky and Terry Brewer who will own the track. Brandi and I will stay on in 2020 to help with transition."

The White family welcomed the Brewer family into the ownership publicly for the first time at the banquet, but the Brewer family has been known for a long time at the Woodhull Raceway and in the area. Terry and Nikki Brewer both owned a motorsports program which was driven many years by Steve Hartman Jr. at Woodhull Raceway. The Brewers also currently own two other businesses, High Up Trucking and the Nikk L Brew Restaurant in Canisteo. Brewer has also sponsored many race teams throughout the year across all divisions.

In a quick speech to the drivers at the banquet, new owner Nikki Brewer said that they do not plan on changing anything major for the upcoming year.

Ted and Brandi White had taken over ownership from Vern Wasson in 2010 and added several new additions to the raceway in their tenure. To start, White added a brand new concrete front stretch wall to replace the failing guardrails which was very helpful to the drivers as well as the safety to the race fans. That next year, White replaced the wooden flag stand with a new bigger and more sturdy metal flag stand.

White also had updated the lighting and speaker system in the pit area, updated the PA system in both the pit area along with the grandstands, and installed a fiber network which led up to a new electronic scoring system in 2019. There was also a lot of changes fans did not see, such as new countertops, the addition of new food stands/options for fans at the track, equipment changes for track preparation, countless hours of applying new clay to the surface, and finding the right way to prepare a great racing surface for all drivers.

If you weren’t in attendance at the banquet or did not get a chance to meet Nikki and Terry, there will be a meet and greet at Woodhull Fire Department on Sunday, Dec. 29. This will start at 1 p.m. Also, during this time rule changes will be discussed.

For more information race over to www.woodhullraceway.com