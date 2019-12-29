WAVERLY - Corning outlasted seven other teams to earn a team victory in the Waverly Invitational Saturday in Waverly for the second year in a row as well as posting some season best times and earning state cuts.

“We had a small group with us today, only 14 of our boys,” Corning head coach Alyssa Helsing said. “They came together and fought through every swim and every dive. We are proud of both of the amazing individual accomplishments and the impressive team win.”

Corning won with a team score of 409 followed by Horseheads (404), Maine-Endwell (394), Waverly (375) and Union-Endicott (162).

Nick Jubilee earned a state bid in diving, with an 11 dive score of 458.45 and Corning’s 200 medley relay of Cal Bartone, Ryan McNutt, Domenic Palumbo and Yushi Portwood broke the Waverly pool record, the Waverly Invite record and had a state qualifying time of 1:39.28.

Also in the 200 relay, McNutt led off with the 50 freestyle and finished his portion in 22.02 making the state cut.

Bartone won the 100 breaststroke setting a pool record, meet record and making the state cut with a time of 59.09. With the time, Bartone now sits at the top of the state rankings in the event.

Also earning individual wins for the Hawks included McNutt in the 200 yard freestyle (1:48.01), Daniel Hursh in the 500 yard freestyle (5:18.72) and Palumbo in the 100 yard backstroke (56.77).

Corning’s 200 yard freestyle relay of McNutt, Bartone, Robin Liu and Hursh placed first in 1:29.39.

Horseheads’ Shoonfon Li placed first in the 200 yard individual medley in 2:06.79.