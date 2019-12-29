Local teams compete in tournaments

Girls Basketball

Dec. 27

Wellsville 36 Penn Yan 28

Penn Yan participated in the Bath Coaches vs. Cancer tournament over the weekend. Penn Yan lost to Wellsville 28-36 Dec. 27. Joddie Decker put up 7 points with 3 assists, Ashley Sisson scored 7 points and 5 rebounds and Jammie Decker added 6 points with an impressive 15 rebounds.

Williamson 45 Dundee 38

Dundee played in the Williamson Holiday Tournament over the weekend, losing to Williamson Dec. 27. For Dundee, Mackenzie Strait scored 15 points with 5 assists. Makenzie Cratsley scored 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Hallie Knapp scored 8 points with 4 rebounds. Abby Miller added to the team’s effort with 10 rebounds of her own.

Dec. 28

Penn Yan 48 Odessa 32

Penn Yan came back after their defeat on Friday to win over Odessa Dec. 28 in the Coaches vs. Cancer tournament. Ashley Sisson scored 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jenna Curbeau scored 9 points with 3 steals and Sierra Harrison added 9 points with 2 blocks. Jammie Decker aided her team’s effort with 3 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals. The Penn Yan girls varsity team finished the tournament in 2nd place. The junior varsity team landed the 3rd place spot in the JV division of the tournament.

Dundee 48 HAC 35

After losing to Williamson in the first round of the Williamson Holiday Tourny, Dundee defeated Harley-Allendale-Columbia in the consolation round. Hallie Knapp scored 14 points and 13 rebounds, Mackenzie Strait scored 13 points with 7 rebounds and Makenzie Cratsley added 11 points, 13 rebounds and 5 steals.

Boys Basketball

Dec. 26

Geneva 60 M. Whitman 45

The Wildcats lost a close and exciting game to Geneva Dec. 26. The score remained close until the final three minutes of the game, where trailing by 8, Whitman lost pace with Geneva, who were able to pull away and finish with a 15 point lead. For the Wildcats, Jordan Lahue scored 14 points, Noah Hildreth scored 10 points and Ryan Herod scored 9 points. Geneva’s leading shooter was Parker Bossard with 24 points. Whitman is now 5-2 for the season.

Dec. 27

M. Whitman 76 Northstar 66

The Whitman Wildcats came out on top over Northstar Christian Academy in a high-scoring game Friday night. Jordan Lahue scored 22 points, Noah Hildreth scored 15 points and Liam Prendergast added 13 points.

Dec. 28

Bloomfield 50 Dundee 47

Dundee lost to Bloomfield Saturday. Logan Salvatore led the Scots with 18 points, Peyton Boudinot scored 9 points and John Bell added 6 points.