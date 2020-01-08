ALMOND — A few weeks ago in Fillmore, Allegany County’s Eagles beat Steuben County’s Alfred-Almond Eagles 70-15.

Alfred-Almond didn’t avenge the loss Tuesday night in the rematch, but after the first meeting, it might have felt like a victory.

Alfred-Almond hung around for much of the first half before falling 54-31 to visiting Fillmore.

“I was really impressed,” said A-A head coach Tom Weller. “They beat us 70-15 over there a few weeks ago. Fillmore is incredible, a great team, well coached, and they have a great program. I told our girls to be aggressive, come out and play hard. It’s not fun to lose but I was really impressed with how much better we played tonight. If we keep this going forward we’ll see what we can do.”

Hannah Roeske led all scorers with 20 points for Fillmore.

“She is tough,” Weller said. “I was happy our girls came out and played hard. After losing by 55 points to them before, it’s tough to play them again a few weeks later but these girls didn’t come out and lay down. They gave Fillmore everything we could give. Fillmore is a great team and fought hard as well. They worked hard for the win.”

Erin Mawn and Emma Cole each scored nine points for Fillmore (5-0), which visits Bolivar-Richburg Thursday.

Alfred-Almond was led by Logan Brown’s 13 points. Zoe Balinsky added seven and Maggie Griffin chipped in six. The Eagles meet Addison Friday night.

Fillmore 19 10 15 10 — 54

Alfred-Almond 8 8 2 13 — 31

FILLMORE: Riley Voss 3 0-0 6, Hannah Roeske 8 4-7 20, Emma Cole 4 1-4 9, Jaden Buchlee 1 0-0 2, Erin Mawn 3 1 0-0 9, Carlee Miller 1 0-0 2, Emily Wright 0 0-2 0.

ALFRED-ALMOND: Logan Brown 6 1-2 13, Zoe Balinsky 2 2-4 7, Avery Libordi 2 0-4 4, Maggie Griffin 3 0-0 6.

3-point goals: Fillmore 1 (Mawn); A-A 1 (Balinsky). Fouled out: None.

Hornell 69, Haverling 48

BATH — Tayghan Doorley, Dezi Mount and Leah Harkenrider all reached double figures on Tuesday evening as the Hornell Lady Raiders picked up a dominating 69-48 road win over Haverling in Bath.

Harkenrider led the charge with a near double-double of 17 points and nine rebounds. Mount led all scorers with 19 points in the win while Doorley added 12. Jane Spitulnik also had a great night, burying three 3-pointers for nine points and six rebounds. Jaden Sciotti also added three points and six assists in the win.

Haverling was led by a huge performance from Cadin Taggart, who had a monster double-double with 18 points and 28 rebounds. Meredith Czajkowski added 14 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

“I thought we played a good first half in going into the locker room down 6 points. Hornell came out in the 3 rd quarter and did what they do…they hit five 3-pointers and broke the game open,” said Haverling coach Randy Abrams. ”I thought we did some nice things in spurts and Cadin had a monster game finishing with a career high 28 boards.“

Haverling (7-5) now has a week off until Jan. 14, where LCAA rival Livonia comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. game. Hornell (6-4) continues its eight-game road stand with a trip to Caledonia-Mumford on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Canisteo-Greenwood 75, Campbell-Savona 17

CAMPBELL — The Canisteo-Greenwood Lady Redskins remained unbeaten with a huge 75-17 road win over Campbell-Savona on Tuesday evening in Campbell.

Both Lillian Mullen and Savannah Ambuski outscored their opponents individually. Mullen poured in a game-high 27 points while Ambuski added 18 points. Elizabeth Roach also contributed 12 points to the winning effort.

Canisteo-Greenwood (9-0) returns home this Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. contest against Prattsburgh.

Canisteo-Greenwood: Savannah Ambuski 8 2-2 18, Lillian Mullen 9 9-14 27, Destiny Reese 2 0-0 5, Brooke Burd 1 3-8 5, Peyton Peters 2 0-0 4, Skylar Sable 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Roach 5 2-2 12. 3-pointers: Reese.

Whitesville 63, Scio 13

WHITESVILLE — Whitesville started the night with a 23-0 first quarter and cruised to a 63-13 win over visiting Scio on Tuesday.

Vanessa Hall led the offense with 21 points, and Kate Pensyl cracked double-figures with 15 for the Jays (5-2).

“It was nice to be able to get back to game action after going almost 20 days since our last outing,” said Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady. “We did some good things tonight. I really liked our effort. But there was definitely some rust we needed to knock off. We will get back in the gym tomorrow and look to clean up some mistakes and get ready for an extremely tough Bolivar-Richburg team on Monday.”

Ashlynn Scotchmer led Scio (1-6) with seven points. The Tigers host Houghton Thursday.

Scio 0 2 7 4 - 13

Whitesville 23 11 13 16 - 63

Scio: Scotchmer 3 1-3 7, Weich 0 1-2 1, Stimson 0 2-2 2, Baskurt 0 0-2 0, Crossley 1 1-2 3. Totals: 4 5-11 13.

Whitesville: Bledsoe 2 0-0 4, Jackson 1 2-4 4, Ainsworth 0 0-2 0, V. Hall 9 2-3 21, Erdmann 1 0-2 2, Reisman 2 1-2 5, Pensyl 7 1-1 15, Button 3 2-2 8, G. Hall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 8-16 63.

3-pointers: Scio 0, Whitesville 1 (V. Hall). Total Fouls: Scio 13, Whitesville 13. Fouled Out: None.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scio 52, Bolivar-Richburg 42

SCIO — Scio built a 14-point lead at the half, improving to 6-1 with a 52-42 win over visiting Bolivar-Richburg Tuesday night.

Cam Loucks led the cause with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Brendan Graves hit a pair from downtown and finished with 13 points and seven assists. Carl Finnemore added 10 points, and Jake D’Arcy chipped in seven.

The Tigers tied their season low for points scored but the defense carried the day.

“A win is a win,” said Scio coach Dillon McFall.

Landon Danaher had 13 points and Camdyn MacDonnell followed for B-R (4-5) with 11 points. The Wolverines visit Genesee Valley Thursday.

Scio has a showdown at Fillmore Friday.

Bolivar-Richburg 11 21 31 42

Scio 17 35 43 52

BOLIVAR-RICHBURG: Riley Danaher 3 1-1 7, Landon Danaher 6 0-0 13, Wyatt Karnuth 1 0-0 2, Brayden Ellis 3 0-0 8, Jason Greason 0 1-2 1, Camdyn MacDonnell 5 1-4 11. Totals: 15 3 3-7 42.

SCIO: Jake D’Arcy 2 1-2 7, Brendan Graves 5 1-2 13, Cam Loucks 6 10-17 22, Carl Finnemore 3 4-9 10. Totals: 16 16-30 52.

3-point goals: B-R 3 (L. Danaher, Ellis 2), Scio 4 (D’Arcy 2, Graves 2). Fouled out: R. Danaher (B-R).

Fillmore 57, Holland 52

FILLMORE — Luke Cole stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 18 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and five assists in Fillmore’s 57-52 non-league home win over Holland Tuesday night.

Will Valentine led the Eagles with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Tobias Webb had 11 points and Levi Webb added seven. Dylan Valentine chipped in six, with Mason Cool adding a pair.

“It was a great matchup between two pretty similar teams, in terms of skill and athleticism,” said Fillmore coach Randy Crouch. “Tobias Webb was brilliant guarding the point all night, and we played pretty solid team defense, we just struggled to score. Teams are focusing on taking Luke away, and we have been looking for guys to provide some scoring. Down the stretch Tobias and Levi hit big 3’s, and Mason made some big plays down the stretch Will took over inside and had some tough finishes to close it out in the final minutes, after we had fallen behind by 7. Luke was huge on the glass when we needed him to be. It was a good test for us to build on.”

The Eagles (6-1) put their four-game winning streak on the line against 6-1 Scio Friday night.

WRESTLING

Hornell 55, LeRoy 21

LEROY — The Hornell Red Raiders kept their LCAA Championship dreams alive with a big 55-21 win over LeRoy in LeRoy on Tuesday evening.

The Oatkan Knights won the second match of the night, but Hornell dominated the next five matches, picking up five straight wins to secure the overall team victory. Patrick Robords, Andrew Deebs, Nolan McGregor, Breydon Drew, Owen Lautner and Owen House all picked up big points with pins.

Alex Lockwood added a 10-0 major decision at 285 pounds while Brennan Khork added a 8-3 decision. Brennan Demersman and Dominic Lockwood also picked up wins via forfeit.

"We wrestled very sloppy and not to our level, but we came away with the win,” said HHS coach Bill Drake. “As always, it's back to the mat for practice to get better and get prepared for the county championships this weekend in Livonia."

Those LCAA Championships start at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning at Livonia High School.

Hornell 55, LeRoy 21

106. Nolan McGregor (H) via pin over Jason Eck.

113. Cole Freidhaber (L) by for.

120. Breydon Drew (H) via pin over Kyle Northup.

126. Joey Brennan (L) via pin over Kenny Graham.

132. Owen Lautner (H) via pin over Alano Carabello.

138. Owen House (H) via pin over Mike Covert.

145. Cole Rausher (L) by 6-5 dec. over Kade Slayton.

152. Brennan Demersman (H) via for.

160. Patrick Robords (H) by pin over Nate Andrews.

170. Andrew Englerth (L) via for.

182. Brennan Khork (H) by 8-3 dec. over Phil Hahn.

195. Andrew Deebs (H) via pin over Paul Harmer.

220. Dominic Lockwood (H) via for.

285. Alex Lockwood (H) via 10-0 maj. dec. over Richie Carpino.