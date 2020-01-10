Bucket in final seconds lifts C-R over Andover

ANDOVER — Kate Howe has been known as a scoring machine throughout her career in a Cuba-Rushford uniform, but an assist made all the difference Thursday night.

As expected, the senior guard had the ball in her hands in the final seconds, trailing Andover by a single point. Howe brought the ball down the court and penetrated into the paint, drawing the attention of the Andover defense. The senior standout slipped the ball to freshman Taylor Searle, who was open under the basket and netted the game-winner with four seconds left in regulation to lift Cuba-Rushford to a 45-44 road win over the Panthers.

Andover (5-2) had a couple cracks at the game-winner. The Panthers fired off a three and then a put-back attempt down low, but both shots misfired to hand Cuba-Rushford the narrow win.

“We definitely came out flat but give credit to Cuba-Rushford, they worked their tails off and outworked us in every aspect of the game,” said Andover head coach Jacob Bannerman. “They deserved to win this game, for sure. It was a good eye opener for us to maybe show us we’re not as good as we think we are.”

The game was tight throughout. Andover led by two after one and by three at half before the Rebels tied it entering the fourth quarter. Searle finished with 11 points, while Howe had 20 to lead the Rebels (4-5), who host Belfast Monday.

Emily Wahl countered with 20 points for Andover, adding seven rebounds as well. Kelsie Niedermaier had another big double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, plus seven blocks. Livia Simon chipped in five points and Tess Spangenburg added five to the cause.

The Panthers will look to bounce back Monday at Jasper-Troupsburg.

Cuba-Rushford12 21 33 45

Andover14 24 33 44

CUBA-RUSHFORD: Ella Jaffe 2 0-2 4, Sara Cole 2 0-0 4, Taylor Searle 5 0-0 11, Kate Howe 6 5-8 20, Cameron Shaw 3 0-0 6. Totalas: 18 5-10 45.

ANDOVER: Tess Spangenburg 2 0-2 5, Kaitlyn Calladine 0 1-2 1, Livia Simon 3 0-0 6, Emily Wahl 5 8-13 20, Kelsie Niedermaier 4 4-7 12. Totals: 124 13-24 44.

3-point goals: C-R (Searle, Howe 3); Andover (Wahl 2, Spangenburg). Fouled out: None.

Mount Morris 49, Friendship 47

FRIENDSHIP — Mount Morris escaped Friendship with a narrow 49-47 win Thursday night.

Kadence Donohue poured in 21 points for Friendship, adding seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Neveah Ross had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Aaliyah Harmon grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Eagles (1-7) host Lima today.

Hinsdale 63, Genesee Valley 27

HINSDALE — Kaitlynn Roberson netted 23 points and Lindsey Veno added 20 as Hinsdale cruised to a 63-27 win over visiting Genesee Valley.

The Bobcats (5-2) visit Houghton next week, while the Jaguars (2-8) go to Hammondsport.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Genesee Valley 66, Bolivar-Richburg 57

BELMONT — Playing for the first time since Dec. 28, Genesee Valley got back in the win column with a 66-57 win over visiting Bolivar-Richburg Thursday night in Allegany County action.

The Jaguars (6-2) visit North Rose Wolcott Saturday, while the Wolverines (4-6) host Scio Jan. 14.

Mount Morris 50, Belfast 43

BELFAST — Mount Morris went nearly a month between games, shaking off the rust to score a 50-43 win over Belfast Thursday in non-league action.

The Blue Devils to .500 at 4-4.

Belfast (2-7) host Fillmore Monday.

SWIMMING

Dansville 99, Wayland-Cohocton 78

DANSVILLE — Dansville concluded its dual meet season with its sixth win of the season Thursday night, a 99-78 win over Wayland-Cohocton.

Dansville is showing is still has what it takes to swim fast with personal bests coming from the underclassman this time. Zack Kreiley had two personal bests in the 200 IM and the 500 Free. Jeff Birmingham also had two personal bests in the 50 Free and 100 Backstroke which qualified him in his first sectional meet, Jacob O’Toole rounds up the group with personal best in both the 200 and 500 Free. Senior Jordan Camacho and Junior Tim O’Toole and Sophomore Greg Young also swam to a lifetime best in the 200 IM, 100 Fly, and 100 Free, respectively, qualifying all three of them for yet another event at sectionals.

Wins for the night came from Zack Kreiley in the 200 IM and the 500 Free, Aidan Kreiley in the 100 Fly and the 100 Breaststroke, Mason Wolcott in the 200 Free, Greg Young in the 100 Free, and Robert Balconi in Diving.

Titan Rocha won the 50 freestyle for Way-Co, which swept the relays. Reigelsperger, Jordan, Simms, Gleason won the 200 medley relay.

Donlon, Rocha, Simms and Price took the 200 free relay, while Price, Reigelsperger, Jordan and Gleason won the 400 free relay.

Avon 89, Hornell 73

AVON — Avon took seven first-place finishes to top visiting Hornell Thursday night, 89-73.

Colin Ponticello scored an individual event win for the Red Raiders in the 200 IM (2:20.21). Ponticello was also the runner-up in the 500 freestyle. Matt Oyer bested the field in the 100 backstroke (1:02.19) and Gavin McGowan won the 100 breaststroke (1:1964).

Dane Thompson was second in the 200 freestyle.

The 200 free relay squad of McGowan, Thompson, Calem Striker and Max Freas won in 1:55.37. Striker, Matt Sullivan, Thompson and Ponticello closed the meet out with a win in the 400 free relay (4:28.53).

Haverling 95, Letchworth-Perry 77

LETCHWORTH - Haverling wrapped up its regular season with a 95-77 win over Letchworth-Perry Thursday in a Livingston County Athletic Association swimming contest.

“Great way to finish the regular season, the boys swam great,” Haverling head coach Dan Easterbrook said.

Wyatt Hammond was a double individual winner in the 200 yard freestyle (2:03.55) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.53) and Derrick Cornish was a double winner in the 50 yard freestyle (26.56) as well as the 100 yard freestyle (58.23) and Ezra Hoad was first in diving (146.32). Brody Baldwin, Blake Hawk, Ethan Narby and Will Whaley won the 200 yard medley relay in 2:07.93.

The Rams host the FAB 4 Invite this weekend with diving scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m and swimming Saturday at 10 a.m..