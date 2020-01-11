Dagon leads the way with career-high 32 points

ALFRED — The Alfred University men's basketball team hosted Nazareth College on Saturday afternoon in a battle between two Empire 8 heavyweights.

It was the game of the year as Brewster Marshall (Horseheads) hit a magical three point shot off of a three quarter court baseball pass from Mike Schmidt (Olean) to send the game into the overtime, where the Saxons (7-6, 1-1 Empire 8) secured their first Empire 8 victory of the season by a score of 103-97.

For AU to even get into position to tie and eventually win the game in the extra period, they had to overcome a large first half deficit that included going down 11-0 to start the game.

Although Marshall was the hero and the spark AU needed to pull off the huge victory, Sam Dagon (Hornell) played the game of his collegiate life as he notched a career-high 32 points in 43 minutes of game action. The career mark for Dagon comes just one day after he posted a career-high 25 points against St. John Fisher College.

Hot shooting for Nazareth and turnovers by Alfred dug the Saxons into an early 17-4 hole.

By the mid-point of the first half AU settled and worked the deficit to under 10 points.

Nazareth pushed the lead back up to 14 with just under five minutes to play in the half but Anthony Ruffino hit two huge three pointers along with a step back three by Dagon to end the half and make the Nazareth advantage 49-42 at the break.

The Saxons came out in the second half with a different mentality and made it a three point game with just over 17 minutes to play thanks to some tough play inside from Jeremiah Zitz.

By the 12 minute mark Alfred gained its first lead, 58-56, when Dagon worked his magic again and nailed yet another triple.

The teams went back and forth over the next few minutes until Nazareth began to heat up from the perimeter and went up by as many as seven with just over two minutes to play.

The Saxons never panicked though, and worked their way back to have the opportunity for a miracle play, which was executed to perfection by Schmidt and Marshall to send the game into overtime tied at 85.

The Saxons quickly jumped ahead in the extra period and never looked back on their way to the magical come from behind victory over the Golden Flyers.

Along with some spectacular individual play, AU put itself in great position by shooting 90 percent from the free throw line and 47 percent from behind the arc.

Marshall ended with 21 points on the day along with six rebounds, two steals and a monstrous block late in the game.

Elliot Bowen scored 14 points, grabbed nine boards and blocked two shots.

Schmidt scored nine points and dished out a team high five assists while Zitz and Darren Miller played strong in the post and both finished with eight points.

"Proud of our fight and resolve today," Head Coach Russell Phillips said. "We fell behind early but stayed the course and played within ourselves. A lot of big individual efforts and this is something we need to build on."

The Saxons will look to build on this huge victory when they travel to Hartwick next Friday at 5:30.

Reding scores 22 at Franciscan

Josh Reding (Spencerport) led Alfred State with 22 points but the Pioneers couldn't overcome a long scoring drought in the 2nd half as they fell 67-57 at Franciscan on Saturday afternoon.

The Barons led 31-23 at the half but Brandon Gosle scored six straight points to start the 2nd half to cut the game to 31-29. In the next 5:04, Franciscan went on a 16-0 run to push the lead back out. The Barons led by as many as 19 but the Pioneers didn't go away as they tried to chip back into the game but could never closer than nine.

Reding was 9 for 14 from the field and led the blue & gold with 22 points. Jahmel Demery finished with 8 while Gosley had seven. The Pioneers were slowed down by 17 turnovers.

Travis Lien led the Barons with 21 points while Joe Schriner finished with 16. Franciscan connected on 11 of the 23 three-point attempts in the contest.

The Pioneers head to Medaille on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. contest with the Mavericks.

Franciscan 73, Alfred State 58

Three Pioneers finished in double figures but a big third quarter lifted Franciscan to a 73-58 victory over Alfred State on Saturday afternoon.

The game featured 12 ties and 20 lead changes over the first 22 minutes of the game. Alfred State led 18-16 after the first quarter but the Barons held a slight 33-31 lead at the break. The game was tied at 37-37 just under two minutes into the 3rd quarter when Franciscan went on a 7-0 run and never gave the lead up.

Emily Kelley (Andover) recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards while Kelsey Shaulis (South Seneca) also finished with 14. Jordyn Pettit (Wellsville) finished with 12 points and seven rebounds and Skylar Shaulis (South Seneca) connected on three 3-pointers for nine points.

Abby Baierl led the Barons with 24 points on 9 for 20 shooting. Ciara McClay and Estelle Leon both recorded double-doubles. McClay had 19 points and 11 boards while Leon had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The blue & gold continue on the road on Wednesday when they take on Medalle at 8 p.m.

Pioneers swim past Franciscan

The Alfred State women's swimming team put together strong performances as they defeated Franciscan 114-64 in a AMCC dual meet on Saturday.

Mikaela Snayczuk won two individual events and was part of the winning 200 medley relay team to lead the way. She won the 100 breast in 1:15.78 and the 100 free in 59.47. She was also part of the winning 200 medley relay team (2:06.50) with Payton Armstrong, Sarah Stevens (Wellsville), and Alina Kisluk.

Kisluk won the 200 free in 2:13.79, Sarah Stevens won the 50 free in 28.20, and the 200 free relay team of Rebecca Stevens (Wellsville), Veronica Boller, Hannah Snayczuk and Leaha Langerman (Wayland Cohocton) won in 2:04.62.

Second-place finishes were earned by Sarah Stevens in the 200 free (2:17.94), Armstrong in the 100 back (1:12.25), Kisluk in the 100 free (1:03.07) and the 500 free (6:09.29), Kelsey Lynch (Wellsville) the 100 fly (1:16.66), and Mikaela Snayczuk in the 200 IM (2:35.59).

Meanwhile, Austin Miller (Hornell) and Ryan Jobe competed on the 1m board on Day 1 of the University of Buffalo Diving Invitational.

Miller finished 5th in the competition with 160.80 points in the final rounds after scoring 170.10 in the preliminary action. Jobe finished 6th with a score of 117.80 in the finals after accumulating 120.80 points in the prelims.

Miller and Jobe were the lone NCAA DIII divers competing vs. athletes from St. Bonaventure and Niagara University.

The Pioneers are back in action on Friday when both the men and women take on Pitt Bradford. The first event is slated for 6 p.m.