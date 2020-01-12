House and Slayton head to Eastern, HHS heads to LCAA Championships

LOCH SHELDRAKE — Owen House and Kade Slayton represented the Hornell Wrestling Program with honor as they each picked up at least one win in the prestigious 18th annual Eastern States Classic wrestling tournament.

The tournament is one of the premier events in the entire nation, and this year it featured over 575 wrestlers from over 170 schools and seven different states. And the decision to participate was not taken lightly, as House and Slayton both sacrificed a shot at an LCAA Championship in order to participate in the event at Sullivan County Community College.

Facing some of the best competition on the Eastern seaboard, both House (138) and Slayton (145) navigated their way through two of the fiercest brackets in order to bring home some wins. House added two to his season total while Slayton added one.

House won his first match of the day by picking up a pin over Noah Bernstein from Edgemont. House dropped his second match of the day, but then picked up his last win in the consolation round of 16 with a 6-1 decision over Livettown Division’s Kyle Moore.

Slayton was defeated in his opening round match, but recovered in the consolation round of 16 in order to grab an impressive 4-3 decision over Center Moriches’ Danny Hormada.

Both wrestlers will now return to the Maple City to join the rest of the Red Raiders on Tuesday evening for a home match against Letchworth at 6 p.m.

HHS coach Bill Drake could not be reached for comment.

LCAA Championships

LIVONIA — The Hornell Red Raiders put together a phenomenal weekend of wrestling at the Livingston County Athletic Association Championships, finishing third overall with 146 points.

Despite being without their two best wrestlers and likely LCAA champions Owen House and Kade Slayton — who were attending the very prestigious Eastern States Classic — the Red Raiders had nine different wrestlers make it up onto the podium.

Nolan McGregor was Hornell’s lone champion, winning his 99-pound championship match with a pin in just 1:29. Alex Lockwood continued his stellar season, finishing in second place overall at 220-pounds. Brennan Demersman, Breydon Drew and Patrick Robords all brought home bronze medals with third place finishes, while Dominic Lockwood and Owen Lautner finished fourth in their respective weight classes.

Finally, Andrew Deebs picked up some huge team points with a fifth place finish at 182 pounds and Brandon Smith finished sixth at 285 pounds.

The combined Dansville/Keshequa team also had a strong outing, finishing sixth overall with 108 points total. Sterling Strain and Trey Learn each finished in second place while Gage Geens and Nate Lafaye finished fourth overall. Gavin Hart, Michael Adams and Shane Crandall finished in fifth place, while Caeleb Kendall finished sixth overall.

The host Wayland-Cohocton/Livonia finished 10th overall as a team with 78 points. Alex Ott, Austin Hawker and David Brown had fourth place finishes, while Aaron Ott and Noah Magin finished in fifth place. Wyatte Gates added a sixth place finish on the day as well.