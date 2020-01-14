ELMIRA - Elmira swept Binghamton Monday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference bowling matchup at Dixie Lanes with the boys winning 4-1 and the girls taking home a 5-0 victory.

For the girls, Alexus Hutchings rolled a 600 series for Elmira (218,162, 220) and Kayla Avery added a 206 game.

Chanel Taylor had a 128 game for Binghamton.

On the boys side, Elmira edged out a win by just seven pins.

“Down 72 pins going into the 10th frame and two of my guys, Nolan Storch and Blake Hansen struck out in the 10th,” Elmira head coach Tim Crout said. “Logan Shadduck neeed a spair in the 10th and he picked it up to win.”

Nolan Storch had a 655 series (197, 246, 212), Joey Chilson Purvis added a 624 series and Alex Smith had a 232 game for the Express.

Alec McNeil led Binghamton with a 685 series (256, 192, 202).

Corning 5, Horseheads 0; Horseheads 5, Corning 0

HORSEHEADS - Corning traveled to Horseheads and came away with a split with the Corning boys winning 5-0 and the Blue Raider girls taking home a 5-0 win.

For the boys, Michael Hoffman-Bellucci recorded a 712 series (289, 246, 177) while Isiah Beschler added a 660 series (236, 167, 257) and Cameron Kennedy added a 240 game for the Hawks.

“This is the best match the boys have had all season,” Corning head coach Eric Kizis said. “Things are really starting to fall into place for them. Michael was amazing tonight and really showed what he is capable of doing.”

Colby Wolever-Frost rolled a 656 series for Horseheads that included a 269 game.

In the girls game, Lyndsey Van Alstyne led the Blue Raiders with a 580 series including a 210 game while Emily Huntley added a 214 game and Mackenzie Minor contributed a 188 game.

Dusti VanHouten-Foster led the Hawks with a 532 series including a 187 game.

Swimming

Corning 275, Greene 129, Watkins Glen 122

WATKINS GLEN - Corning won 10 of 12 events in a tri-meet that also included Greene and Watkins Glen.

Corning’s Nick Jubilee broke the Watkins Glen pool six dive record with a score of 300.20.

Also earning individual wins for the Hawks included Ryan McNutt (200 yard freestyle; 1:51.95), Callen Bartone (200 yard individual medley; 2:09.71), Daniel Hursh (50 yard freestyle; 24.21), Ryan Kang (100 yard freestyle; 58.34), Domenin Palumbo (500 yard freestyle; 5:41.87) and Samuel Palmesano (100 yard backstroke; 1:10.33).

Corning swept all relays.

Watkins Glen’s Daine Butler had an individual win in the 100 yard backstroke (1:10.33)

Non-league

girls basketball

Dundee 46, Campbell-Savona 16

CAMPBELL- Dundee topped Campbell-Savona 46-16 Monday in a non-league girls basketball contest.

Dundee led by only three points after one quarter with a 9-6 advantage, but outscored the Panthers 27-10 the rest of the game.

“We played well initially, but they wore us down.” Campbell-Savona head coach Mike Mouzon said. “It was even early. I’m starting to see some positives.”

Makenzie Cratsley led the Scottsmen with 14 points and Alexandria Wood contributed 11 points.

Kalyska Payne posted eight points for the Panthers.

Hammondsport home Wednesday 7:15 p.m.