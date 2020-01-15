LEROY — The Hornell Lady Red Raiders caught fire in the fourth, scoring 31 of their 72 total points in order to turn a one-point lead into an 18-point win by a 72-54 final over the LeRoy Oatkan Knights on Tuesday evening in LeRoy.

Leah Harkenrider was simply unstoppable down the stretch, as she buried some insanely deep shots en route to a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds in the win. Tayghan Doorley added 13 points while Dezi Mount had 11 and Jaden Sciotti contributed nine.

Hornell (8-4) now plays in one of the biggest games of the season on Friday evening when it travels to Dansville to take on the unbeaten Mustangs at 7:30 p.m.

Letchworth 27, Wayland-Cohocton 19

LETCHWORTH — The Indians defeated the Golden Eagles in a low-scoring affair Tuesday night, 27-19.

Way-Co (4-7) visits Avon Friday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avoca 76, Jasper-Troupsburg 43

JASPER — The Avoca Tigers won their 10th straight game on Tuesday evening with a dominating 76-43 final over the Jasper-Troupsburg Wildcats in Jasper.

Brady Brandow finished with 19 total points in the win to lead all scorers, while Tristan Stark added a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds. Jonathen Jensen also added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Devin Stowe contributed 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists in the win.

Avoca (10-1) now hits the road to Bradford on Friday evening for a 6 p.m. contest in Bradford. The Wildcats (7-4) host Whitesville Thursday.

Canisteo-Greenwood 61, Alfred-Almond 50

CANISTEO — The Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins picked up an SCAA win on Tuesday evening in Canisteo when they defeated visiting Alfred-Almond by a 61-50 final.

The Eagles were led by Isaac Little, who scored 17 points in the loss. Jonas Kays added 14 points while Kevin Dunning had 13 points.

Canisteo-Greenwood (4-6) now heads to Bolivar-Richburg for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Thursday evening. Alfred-Almond (4-7) now returns home on Friday evening where Hammondsport will come to town at 7:15 p.m.

No further statistics were provided at press time.

Prattsburgh 61, Addison 51

PRATTSBURGH - Prattburgh edged Addison 61-51 Tuesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association boys basketball contest.

The Vikings jumped out to a quick 34-15 lead after one half on the strength of 10 points from Mason Putnam and seven points from James Crowder.

Addison closed the gap in the third quarter with a strong 28 point period led by six points from John Stierly and Mike Benjamin to cut the deficit to 49-42 at the end of three.

Prattsburgh pulled away in the final frame with 10 points from Mason Putnam, part of his 24 total points. Ammon Anderson added 15 points for the Vikings.

Stierly led the Knights with 16 points.

Hammondsport 58, Campbell-Savona 56

HAMMONDSPORT - Hammondsport topped Campbell-Savona 58-56 Tuesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association boys basketball contest.

Kade Cochran led the Panthers with 23 points and Branon Nichiporuk contributed 17 points.

“We fought hard tonight,” Campbell-Savona head coach Jeremy Brenning said. “We put ourselves in a position to win this game. That was a very athletic team we played and we took them to the wire with a chance to win.”

Scio 52, Bolivar-Richburg 50

BOLIVAR — Scio built a comfortable 19-6 lead early on after the first quarter, but some theatrics were in store.

Bolivar-Richburg stormed back and eventually took the lead, but Scio responded and escaped with a narrow 52-50 road win over the Wolverines Tuesday night.

Bolivar-Richburg was within a single point with 10 seconds left in regulation. Jake D’Arcy then went 1-of-2 at the free throw line to give the Tigers from breathing room, and the Scio defense held on B-R’s final possession of the night to take the wild win.

Cam Loucks led the Tigers with 24 points, while Brendan Graves finished with 19 in the road victory. Scio (7-1) visits Andover Thursday night, while the Wolverines (4-7) host Canisteo-Greenwood.

Genesee Valley 98, Arkport/Canaseraga 45

CANASERAGA — Genesee Valley was one bucket off the century mark Tuesday night, rolling to a 98-45 non-league win over Arkport/Canaseraga.

The Jaguars (8-2) host Perry Friday. The Wolves (0-9) host Scio Tuesday.

Fillmore 59, Belfast 40

FILLMORE — Will Valentine stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists, powering Fillmore to a 59-40 win over visiting Belfast Tuesday night.

Luke Cole added seven points, while Dylan Valentine and Phil Hess chipped in six apiece for the Eagles.

“The guys came out focused defensively tonight,” said coach Randy Crouch. “Will and Luke did a great job of battling their bigs inside, and limiting their chances. Will had a great game offensively, and really carried us early on. Phil, Isaiah and Hayden hit some huge 3’s late in the middle quarters to help us get some breathing room.”

Belfast (2-8) hosts Scio Jan. 22. Fillmore (7-2), winners of five straight, will visit Friendship Friday.

Belfast5 6 11 18 — 40

Fillmore11 17 21 10 — 59

BELFAST: Nick Ellison 0 2-2 2, Jason Drozdowski 1 2-4 4, Melvin Hamer 1 0-0 3, Mat Weaver 0 4-8 4, Devin Harbinger 3 4-5 12, Steve Struckmann 4 2-3 10, Carter Guilford 2 1-4 5. Totals: 11 15-25 40.

FILLMORE: Dylan Valentine 2 1-1 6, Luke Cole 3 0-0 7, Levi Webb 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Voss 2 0-0 6, Hayden Rust 1 0-0 3, Tobias Webb 1 0-0 2, Colby Walker 1 0-0 3, Aaron Buck 0 0-1 0, Will Valentine 9 5-9 24, Phil Hess 2 0-0 6. Totals: 22 6-11 59.

3-point goals: Belfast 3 (Hamer, Harringer 2); Fillmore 9 (D. Valentine, Cole, Voss 2, Rust, Wolfer, W. Valentine). Fouled out: None.

JV game: Fillmore won.