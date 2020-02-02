PITTSFORD — The Alfred University men's basketball team was at St. John Fisher College on Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the Empire 8 leading Cardinals.

The conference struggles continued for the Saxons (9-11, 3-6 Empire 8) in the 106-101 loss on the road.

Alfred was in an early 15-4 hole after a couple of early triples from the Cardinals.

For a majority of the first half, St. John Fisher was able to maintain a double-digit lead but a layup with five seconds remaining in the half from Darren Miller followed by a quick steal and a buzzer beating jumper made it a 50-41 game at halftime.

At the midway point of the first half, Sam Dagon (Hornell) made a pair of free throws followed by a layup to score his 1,000th career point as a Saxon.

With that scoring accomplishment, Dagon has become the 22nd men's basketball player at Alfred to break the 1,000 point threshold.

Dagon also scored a team-high 21 points in a loss at Nazareth Friday night.

With five more games remaining in the regular season Dagon has the opportunity to continue to climb the all time scoring list at Alfred University, as there are multiple marks within reach.

Dagon currently sits at 1,022 career points and will look to pass Dan Yeager who sits at 19th all time and 1,098 career points scored.

After an early second half run for Alfred made the score 56-60, Fisher went on a 9-2 run of its own to make the score 65-52 with just under 15 minutes to play.

Alfred returned fire though and used a Mike Schmidt (Olean) three and a tough layup from Dagon to get back within six at the 12 minute mark.

The Cardinals had answers to every run that the Saxons had and quickly jumped out to their largest lead of the game at 17 points with under 10 minutes to play.

The Saxons continued to make their runs down the stretch and made it a game after a Brewster Marshall (Horseheads) three with 30 seconds made the score 103-97 in favor of St. John Fisher.

Although AU made them work for it, the Cardinals were able to make enough free throws down the stretch to pick up their second victory of the season over the Saxons.

Dagon was phenomenal once again with 26 points on a day that put him in the Alfred University record books for life.

Marshall finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds on the day while Cole Eells scored 22 points.

Schmidt finished with eight points, five boards and five assists.

Alfred will be off until next Friday when they travel to Utica College at 5:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

ALFRED — The Alfred State women's swimming & diving team wrapped up the regular season by winning three events in a dual meet at Cabrini. The Cavaliers came up with the 169-89 victory.

Alina Kisluk, Mikaela Snayczuk and Kelsey Lynch (Wellsville) won individual events. Kisluk won the 1,000 in 11:57.69 and was 2nd in the 500 free (5:56.45). Snayczuk won the 200 free in 2:06.94 and was 2nd in both the 100 breast (1:15.46) and the 100 free (59.03). Lynch won the 200 fly in 2:40.52. Elizabeth Furmanski also recorded a 2nd place finish in the 50 free (28.02).

The 200 medley relay team of Payton Armstrong, Mikaela Snayczuk, Lynch, and Sarah Stevens (Wellsville) finished 2nd in 2:03.34.

Pioneers Earn 8th Victory of the Season

The Alfred State men's swimming team wrapped up the regular season with a 134-121 victory over Cabrini on Saturday afternoon. The Pioneers are now 8-2 on the year.

Matt Walker (Kenmore West) won three individual events on the day to lead the way. He won the 200 IM in 2:01.33, the 200 breast in 2:15.54, and the 100 breast in 1:01.51.

Nate Miller (Gananda) won the 100 fly in 55.19.9, Ethan Dale (Lock Haven, PA) won the 200 fly in 2:03.58, Anthony Kahwaty (Jefferson Township, NJ) won the 1000 free in 11:05.74, and Westin Perry (Canisteo Greenwood) bettered his school record in the 200 free by winning in 1:46.53.

Perry, Dale, Miller and Walker combined to win the 200 medley relay in 1:39.29 to start the meet.

Other top performances included:

The 200 free relay team of Stuart Yates (Naples), Alexander Semchenko (Fulton), Miller, and Austin Eckrich (Churchville Chili) was 2nd in 1:32.69

Dale was 2nd in the 200 IM (2:05.73)

Kahwaty was 2nd in the 500 free (5:20.15)

Yates was 2nd in the 50 free (23.73).

The Pioneers will spend the next 2.5 weeks preparing for the Allegheny Empire Championships which begin on Wednesday, February 19th at the Webster Aquatic Center.

TRACK & FIELD

Wadsworth leads way at RIT

ROCHESTER — Jacob Wadsworth (Dansville) had a big night as he led the Alfred State men's track & field team at RIT on Friday night.

Wadworth continued to etch his name in the program's record book with two 2nd place finishes. He was 2nd in the 60 m hurdles finishing in 9.12 and was 2nd in the high jump with a leap of 1.85 m.

The 4x400 relay team finished 5th in 3:41.05, Collin Stauffer was 8th in the 60 m dash (7.45) and Zion Ponder was 8th in the long jump (6.22 m).

The Pioneers head to Brockport next weekend. The multi athletes begin competition on Friday afternoon while the whole team will compete on Saturday.

ROCHESTER — The Alfred State women's track & field team had another solid day as they competed at RIT on Friday evening.

Emma Taggart continued her solid freshman campaign by winning the high jump with a leap of 1.56 m. Her leap qualified her for the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Championships.

Alyssa Delaney (Hornell) was 5th in the 60 m hurdles (10.47) and 8th in the long jump (4.34 m).

The 4x400 relay team of Sarah Rivet, Katherine O'Buckley, Isabelle Popoff and Nakaridia Sanogo finished 3rd in 4:34.39.

Caitlin Caltagirone was 10th in the 1 mile finishing in 5:53.31.

WRESTLING

Barrett wins exhibition

The Alfred State wrestling team traveled to Scranton, Pa. for their final road dual match of the season. Anthony Miraglia won his third staight match to highlight the day for the Pioneers.

Miraglia registered a 17-4 victory over Kevin Pompilio at 149 lbs. to record the lone victory for the Pioneers in a 43-4 defeat to the Royals.

In an exhibition match, Nick Barrett (Avoca) pinned Jose Falcon in 5:53.

The Pioneers are back in action next Saturday at the Baldwin Wallace Invitational. Action is slated to begin at 10 a.m.