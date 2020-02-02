Red Raiders snap slide

HORNELL — The Hornell Red Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday evening when they dominated both ends of the floor in a big 75-49 win over LCAA opponent Haverling in the Maple City.

Three different Red Raiders reached double-figure scoring numbers and eight different players recorded points as Hornell used a total team effort on offense and defense in order to cruise in the second half.

Chase Freeland led the way with 19 points — including a perfect 10-for-10 at the free throw line — while Conor Smith and Jackson White each contributed 15 points in the win.

“We talked at practice about trying to win the final five. It’s not going to be easy, but we are going have to give our best effort every game. Tonight, Conor Smith had 15 points, Jackson had 15 points. We need those guys,” said HHS coach Kirk Scholes. “But Malik Arnink gave us six points, Tanner Stutzman had six early points to get us going. We need everyone to contribute like they did tonight, because when we get seven or eight guys in the scoring column, that’s when we are really tough.”

The offenses struggled mightily in the first quarter as the active defenses forced a ton of turnovers. The teams slowly put points up on he board, mostly at the free throw line, until the game was tied 8-8 late in the frame. Hornell grabbed a small lead thanks to another free throw, but Haverling got the last bucket and took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter.

The defenses continued to force turnovers in the second quarter, only this time it led directly to points. The game quickly descended into something resembling a track meet, but neither team gained an advantage.

Hornell worked out to a slim lead halfway through the frame thanks largely to Chase Freeland’s effort and ability to fight through contact inside. But Haverling was more than capable of getting their own fast break points, and they tied the game at 19-19 with three minutes left in the half.

Freeland’s effort, however, was contagious, and a quick HHS timeout refocused the entire group. Hornell dominated the rest of the half, outscoring the Rams by a 16-2 margin in order to enter the halftime break with a 35-21 lead.

“Our gameplan coming into tonight was to try to speed the game up and force them to turn the ball over. And then we also hoped that it would translate into points on the other end so that we could see the ball go through the hoop,” said Scholes. “And we had four or five straight possessions there where turnovers led directly to points. If you can do that, you can make the game a little bit easier on yourself on the offensive end.”

After the break, HHS quickly put any chance of a comeback to bed. Jackson White buried a deep 3-pointer on the first possession, and the lead stayed firmly in double digits for the rest of the frame.

The defense continued to play well, but it was the offensive performance that truly made the difference. After struggling mightily over the last few games, HHS finally got the ball moving through all five players and knocked down some big shots in order to keep the lead at 55-39 going into the final frame.

“That’s what we’ve been stressing. I was really happy with what we did offensively. We can do that all the time, we just have to be consistent,” said HHS coach Kirk Scholes. “Especially against the zone, we have to attack the gaps. The kids were more aggressive passing the ball, they were aggressive getting into he gaps, and then we knocked down some shots.”

In the fourth quarter, Hornell’s lead never faltered, and as the frame progressed, it only continued to grow. The total team effort trickled all the way down the bench, and every single player that entered the game contributed in some way. Because of this, HHS was able to cruise through the final eight minutes to a 75-49 win.

Haverling was led by Jordan Deats, who finished with a game-high 22 points. AJ Brotz added four 3-pointers and finished with 16 total points. The Rams (7-8) now returns home on Monday evening for a 7 p.m. contest against Campbell-Savona.

Hornell (12-4) now prepares for what is arguably their biggest game of the season, as the Red Raiders will host rival Livonia on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. for senior night.

“Wednesday is a big game, and I’m hoping we get a big crowd. Right now, we are first and second in the league. It’s senior night, and we’ve got 10 seniors. Hopefully we can see them out of here with a win,” said Scholes.