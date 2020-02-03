Wednesday Afternoon Ladies League

Maple City Bowl

Current Standings

1. 4 Seasons 192 - 153

2. Pizza King 183 - 162

3. The KP’S 181 - 164

4. State Farm 180 - 165

5. T.C.B. Construction 173 - 172

6. MM&W 168 - 177

7. The Udder Place 165.5 - 179.5

8. Bennett’s 162.5 - 182.5

9. Maple City Dodge 162 - 183

10. Billy Schu’s 158 - 187

High games: Sheila Rudinski 196, Nancy Phillips 181.

High series: Sheila Rudinski 514.

Maggie & Jiggs Sunday Night League

Maple City Bowl

High series: James Lambert 676 (248, 227, 201), Rick McDaniel 665 (225, 224, 216), Tim Grimm 657 (248, 218), Ron Kennell 651 (226, 216, 209), John Kleckner 648 (232, 215, 201), Jerry Partridge 628 (225, 202, 201), Josh Kennell 618 (239, 206), Courtney McDaniel 539 (184, 181), Toni Johnson 521 (201), Charlene McGregor 507 (195, 177), Alicia Lockwood 507 (191).

High games: Marv Curry 237, Rick Dieter 232, Mike Halbert 211, 203, Rachel Tompkins 186, Jen Hill 183, 175, Deb Butler 181, Tammy Murray 178, Danielle Freeman 177.

Tuesday Night Mixed League

Community Lanes, Week 20

Team points: Misfits 19, Nicholson Pharmacy 11; AEI 20, Off Duty 10; Fillmore Pharmacy 25, Stephens Construction 5.

Honor scores: Larry Clayson 212, 245 (653), Josh Babbitt 226, 217 (636), Shawna Robbins 234, 198 (568), Kathy Farnum 179, 168, Marc Tex Wilson 225, Kirsten Salyer 178, Jill Ordway 168, Kim Schurr 167.

3 Man

Community Lanes

High series: Zach Long 227, 223, 237, 687; Mike Rix 215, 247, 206, 668; Loren Elliott 225, 219, 634; Don Watts 257, 204, 615; Jon Clayson 245, 609; Tink Dunlap 269, 606; Joe White 238-207, 603.

High games: Steve Ide 210, Art Simmons 209, Steve Cook 201, Mike Sallazzo 204-214, Dick Strahan 236, Joel Vanik 203, Mike Pinney 213, Brian Pinney 215, Andy Bigelow 203.

KC Swann Roofing League

Community Lanes

Team points: Fassett Lane 20, Running Bull Farm 10; Community Lanes 19, East Wind Nursery 11; ALCO's 25, Subway 5; Friendship Pharmacy 26, Nicholson Pharmacy 4.

High series: Karl Nurse 267, 235, 234, 736; Justin Babbitt 247, 223, 257, 727; Max Gilluly 279-205-231, 715; Kevin Ross 247-234-205, 686; Zach Long 223-223-236, 682; Todd Landcastle 233-229-215, 677; Garry Reynolds 225-231-218, 674; Dave Bentley 257-211-204, 672; Andy Bigelow 241-224, 660; Gary Robbins 246-232, 659; Scott Feness 255-212, 646; Josh Francisco 247-208, 644; Ted Gordon 247-218, 639; Josh Babbitt 249-203, 635; Randy Searl 239-202, 627; Adam Hebblethwaite 233, 624; Brian Pinney 231-205, 615; Mike Kuc 224-201, 614; Bob Drosendahl 259, 610; Dana Ross 213-205, 601.

High games: Jim Brownell 237; Mark Hunter 222; Jim Lewis 221; Art Simmons 219; Mark Wigent 218; Josh Gordon 216; Mike Zwiefka 213-204; Wil White 211; Caleb Swann 210; Chad Voss 202; Ken Pierce 201.

