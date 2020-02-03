Here we are, essentially deep into the winter with the notoriously cold and snowy month of February on our doorstep.

Still - hints of spring are already popping up everywhere!

Just a few hours ago while laying in bed my wife, Leslie, and I heard our first great-horned owl of the season. “Season?” you may ask? Yes, nesting season. As you may know, they begin nesting in February and hooting to find their mate and to defend their nesting territory begins around now. We are always glad to hear the great-horned owl – such a majestic and rather mysterious large beautiful bird.

Speaking of a mystery and a beautiful bird, around mid-January, a great-horned owl appeared at the Richard’s Silver Haven Dairy Farm which is located just west of Silver Lake between the towns of Perry, Silver Springs, and Warsaw. Somehow it ended up in their utility and storage area and perched there for hours allowing its picture to be taken up close – very close! It may have been hunting for a rabbit and ended up in the barn – ultimately trapped inside. What a neat surprise for the Richard’s and their employees!

Just recently we had a red-winged blackbird at our feeder. A sign of spring? Maybe, but generally the true signs of spring are when you start getting a few red-wings showing up at the feeding station around the third week of February. This lone red-wing may just be a vagrant one surviving the winter. It was only with us one day – Jan. 12. But, keep any eye out, red-wings can show up early.

Another favorite bird to listen for is the white-breasted nuthatch. Though nesting is still a ways off, they are early spring nesters. It’s now that they start singing their song which is a repetitious nasal call. You probably have heard it but if you pay attention, may notice them doing it a lot more as the days get longer.

Speaking of days getting longer, that’s a good sign of spring! Though there will be several storms coming our way between now and spring, it just seems like the longer sunny days that follow bring us that spring-like feeling! Maybe it’s that feeling of “hope” for spring!

Soon we will be busy in our greenhouse and that can really bring a feeling of spring! On a cold day in late winter, the sun shining through can make it feel very spring like in there. Most large greenhouse operations have long been busy in there. There’s no need for us to get started too early in ours – but it will be nice in there as we get ready!

More signs of spring? Well if you travel the country roads, start watching for horned larks that often are along road sides. At a distance you will figure they are lone sparrows. Closer looks will allow you to see the “horns” on these larks. Little horns compared to those big ones on the great-horned owl! Larks are already pairing up and defending their open field nesting territories.

February is the month when the cardinals really get busy singing their beautiful repetitious whistling songs. I actually heard one singing last weekend – a little early. Also, I’ve been hearing a few house finches singing a little. Both of these species are early spring nesters as well.

So yesterday I was in downtown Warsaw mailing some letters and I looked up and saw a large bird flying my way. As the light got better it was clearly an adult bald eagle. It circled twice over the downtown intersection and moved on. This is not unusual. People have been seeing bald eagles everywhere all over Western New York State. Often, they see up to five together. I get numerous reports of eagle sightings which is a great experience for anyone! Just because eagles are becoming “common” does not mean that they aren’t a great find! Enjoy the majestic beauty of these once endangered birds. You would be surprised how close eagles may be nesting to your hometown! And as for spring, eagles are very early spring nesters!

Well I’m out of room. Yes, lots of signs of spring and I’m sure you have some that I didn’t mention here! Bottom line is: Let’s just enjoy the rest of the winter with the promise of spring’s beauty appearing all along the way! We can be so thankful for our beautiful country and nature that God has blessed us with! Until next time – happy birding and nature sharing!