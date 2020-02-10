By Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN — The heavy snow closed the schools Friday, delaying some Section V activities until Saturday.

Girls basketball

Feb. 5

Waterloo 57 Penn Yan 27

Waterloo defeated Penn Yan Wednesday, winning by more than double the Mustangs’ score. Leading Waterloo was Giavanna White-Principio with 13 points and 9 rebounds. The loss takes Penn Yan’s record to 11-6 for the season.

Dundee 42 Bloomfield 36

Dundee beat Bloomfield in a contentious game Wednesday night. The lead went back and forth several times with the Lady Scots coming out on top at the end and moving to 11-6 for the season. Hallie Knapp led the Scots’ efforts, scoring 10 points, 7 rebounds and grabbing 6 steals. Makenzie Cratsley scored 10 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals. Mackenzie Strait scored 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals and seventh grader Kendall Parker added 5 points and 7 steals.

Marcus Whitman 52 Campbell-Savona 23

The Lady Wildcats took a dominant win over Campbell-Savona, bringing their record to 12-5. For Whitman, Maddie Ryan scored 14 points, Emily Paddock scored 8 points, Alyssa Chase scored 7 points and Katie Deatherage added 6 points. Campbell-Savona now sits at 1-14 for the season.

Feb. 8

Penn Yan 52 Mynderse 24

The Lady Mustangs beat the Mynderse Blue Devils Saturday, bringing Penn Yan’s record to 12-6. For Penn Yan, Joddie Decker scored 17 points, 3 assists and 4 rebounds, Ashley Sisson scored 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals and Jammie Decker added 9 points with 8 rebounds. The Mustangs next contest is against Wayne Feb. 14 for Penn Yan’s Senior Night.

Boys basketball

Feb. 4

Waterloo 58 Penn Yan 41

The Mustangs lost at home to the Waterloo Indians, bringing their lackluster season to 7-9. Waterloo outpaced Penn Yan from beginning to end, finishing every period with more than a 10 point lead. For Penn Yan, Justice Jones scored 14 points and Brennan Prather scored 12 points. Kyle Slywka led Waterloo’s effort, scoring 20 points.

Bloomfield 58 Dundee 37

The Scots lost to Bloomfield Tuesday night. For Dundee, Steven Smith scored 11 points. Leading Bloomfield was Simon Wille, scoring 16 points. With the loss, Dundee falls to 6-11 for the season. Look for results of Dundee’s Feb. 10 game against Romulus next week.

Marcus Whitman 65 Lyons 48

Marcus Whitman beat out the Lyons Lions, bringing their season record to 11-5. The Wildcats trailed by a point at halftime, gaining the lead in the second half and taking victory at the end. For the Wildcats, Jordan Lahue scored 18 points with 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Also for Whitman, Liam Prendergast scored 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Noah Hildreth added 9 points. Whitman traveled to Mynderse Feb. 10.

Feb. 8

Mynderse 73 Penn Yan 61

The Mustangs traveled to Mynderse Saturday and came home defeated, dropping their record to 7-10. For Penn Yan, Mason Kuver scored 16 points and Kyle Berna scored 12 points while both Peter Nicholson and Justice Jones each added 9 points to the team’s effort. The Penn Yan boys faced World of Inquiry Feb. 10 at home.