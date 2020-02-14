CAMPBELL — Victoria McDaniel scored eight of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and made a game-winning layup with just eight seconds left as the No. 5 Arkport/Canaseraga Wolves picked up a huge upset win over No. 1 Canisteo-Greenwood by a 33-32 final in the semifinals of the SCAA tournament on Thursday evening in Campbell.

Meghan Patrick added 13 points in the win as the Wolves advanced to the Championship game of the SCAA tournament on Tuesday evening against No. 3 Hammondsport.

No. 1 Canisteo-Greenwood was led by Elizabeth Roach, who finished with 14 points. Lillian Mullen also contributed 11 points for the Redskins, who will now face off with No. 2 Prattsburgh/Avoca in the consolation game at 6 p.m. in Campbell.

No. 3 Hammondsport 50, No. 2 Prattsburgh/Avoca 38

CAMPBELL — The No. 3 Hammondsport Lakers pulled off an upset win in game one of the SCAA tournament games in Campbell on Thursday evening by a 50-38 final over No. 2 Prattsburgh/Avoca.

The Lakers were led by Hannah Hoerter and Destiny Hammond, who each recorded 16 points in the win. Rorie Whitcomb also contributed 10 points.

Prattsburgh/Avoca was led by Lucia D’Arpino, who scored 16 points.

No. 2 Prattsburgh/Avoca now faces off with No. 1 Canisteo-Greenwood in the consolation finals of the SCAA tournament on Tuesday in Campbell. No. 3 Hammondsport now squares off with No. 5 Arkport/Canaseraga in the Steuben County Championship on Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Campbell.

No. 4 Jasper-Troupsburg 33, No. 8 Alfred-Almond 32

JASPER — The No. 4 Jasper-Troupsburg Wildcats avenged an early season loss on Thursday evening with a dramatic 33-32 win over No. 8 Alfred-Almond in the SCAA tournament in Jasper.

Kayla Atherton led the way with 14 points, and Bailey Palmiter made a pair of huge plays late in the game that led directly to the game-winning bucket.

“I am really proud of these girls. Not once did they give up tonight. Normally when we get down, we stay down. But tonight was different — they came together as a team,” said J-T’s Kali Muhleisen.

The Wildcats now face off with No. 6 Addison on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Addison.

No. 6 Addison 55, No. 7 Campbell-Savona 21

ADDISON - No. 6 Addison topped No. 7 Campbell-Savona 55-21 Monday at home in a Steuben County Tournament contest.

“After a slow start, we picked our intensity up and had great ball movement for open looks in the second,” Addison head coach Corey Driskell said. “It was a great team win.”

The Knights led 9-6 after eight minutes and exploded for 16 points in the second quarter led by seven points from Anna Carlineo to take a 25-10 lead into halftime.

Addison kept up its strong play in the second half outscoring the Panthers 30-11.

Bella Benjamin led the Knights with 13 points that included four 3-pointers and Gabby Coletta added 10 points. Addison had nine players reach the scoring sheet on the night.

For Campbell-Savona, Kiara Barron had seven points including four in the first quarter while Kalyska Payne and Hailie Demong chipped in five points.

Houghton 46, Friendship 24

HOUGHTON — Jessica Prentice matched Friendship’s point total with 24 of her own, powering Houghton to a 46-24 win over the Eagles Thursday night.

Sara Retz added 12 points in the win, while Jessica Adenuga and Emily Tankeh chipped in four apiece and Emma Retz added a pair.

Friendship (3-13) was led by Kadence Donohue with 13 points. Neveah Ross added seven. Logan Robert and Kendra Gleason both had two.

The Eagles visit Lima Christian today, while Houghton (9-7) hosts Arkport/Canaseraga Saturday.

Hinsdale 45, Cuba-Rushford 37

HINSDALE — Kaitlynn Roberson poured in 22 points, leading the Bobcats to a 45-37 win over Cuba-Rushford Thursday night.

Lindsey Veno added 12 and Ashley Chapman scored eight for Hinsdale (14-4), which takes of Fillmore Feb. 18. The Rebels (8-9) host Bolivar-Richburg Saturday.