Wildcats put together 34-14 second half

WELLSVILLE — This was anything but a sleepy Saturday afternoon.

Marcus Whitman visited Wellsville Saturday for a 1 p.m. matinee in a clash of two programs with sectional title aspirations, both fighting for playoff seeding.

In a tale of two halfs, it was the visiting Wildcats who put together a 34-14 second half to overtake the Lions and pull away late to a heated 51-42 road win.

Wellsville (10-9) led 28-17 at the half with a late surge in the final minute. Max Jusianiec swished a three and Eli Schmidt ended the half with a traditional three-point play with no time left on the clock.

The second half, though, was all Wildcats as Marcus Whitman flipped the script.

“I knew they were going to pick it up defensively. I thought they were allowing us to run our stuff in the first half, and we ran pretty good stuff and executed,” said Wellsville head coach Raymie Auman. “In the second half they got up and made it a little more difficult. As a complete team we got caught up in the logistics of the drama of basketball and what goes on, and we lost focus on playing strong and making plays rather than hoping things go our way. Credit to them, though, that’s a veteran team that’s played together for a long time. Although they’re not the No. 1 seed they’re probably the favorite to win overall Class C.”

The Wildcats (14-5) tied it at 33 on a Jordan Lahue three-pointer with 6:57 left in regulation. Wellsville answered and led 38-35 with 5:47 remaining after Logan Dunbar drilled a three from the wing.

The game was tied at 40 when Jusianiec drove baseline and put away a high degree of difficulty reverse layup through traffic with two minutes left. Whitman then finished the game on an 11-2 run that started when Seth Benedict came up with a steal after a rough and tumble play in the backcourt, putting away the go-ahead bucket.

Whitman went 10-of-12 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to seal the win, while the Wildcat defense refused to give the Lions any easy looks at the basket down the stretch.

“We made a mistake getting away from going into the post,” Auman said. “Give credit, they made it tough to try to go down there. We went down there a few times, got frustrated that we came up empty handed, and then we just got away from it. We needed to stick to that plan. It’s something that mentally we have to be better at.

“It was two great teams that have played a lot of basketball. It was back and forth. I don’t expect anything different, we just have to get better at closing.”

Jusianiec led all scorers with 16 points, while Aidan Hart finished with seven. Liam McKinley and Brayden Delahunt each chipped in five.

Benedict had 12 points to pace the balanced Wildcats, who have knocked off Hornell and Wellsville in their last two games.

Wellsville wraps up the regular season Wednesday at Allegany-Limestone. While the Lions are likely locked into a top-four seed and a home sectional game, a win could help them climb to a No. 2 or 3 seed in the Class B2 bracket. Whitman is the only team to defeat the Lions on their home floor this season.

“There’s still a lot to shake out,” Auman said. “It doesn’t get any easier. It feels like everybody on our schedule is one of the best teams in their class or their league, whatever it may be. It makes us better. It will be a tough task Wednesday. They’re extremely talented and well-coached. Going over there I’m assuming it will be their Senior Night and they’ll be up for that game.”

Whitman9 8 13 21 — 51

Wellsville11 17 4 10 — 42

WHITMAN: Ryan Herod 2 0-0 5, Aiden Royston 2 2-2 7, Noah Hildreth 4 2-2 11, Liam Prendergast 3 3-4 9, Carson Miller 1 0-0 2, Jordan Lahue 1 2-4 5, Seth Benedict 5 2-2 12. Totals: 18 11-14 51.

WELLSVILLE: Max Jusianiec 5 4-6 16, Eli Schmidt 1 1-1 3, Liam McKinley 2 0-0 5, Logan Dunbar 1 1-2 4, Noah Chaffee 1 0-0 2, Aidan Hart 1 5-8 7, Brayden Delahunt 2 1-2 5. Totals: 13 12-19 42.

3-point goals: Whitman 4 (Herod, Royston, Hildreth, Lahue); Wellsville 4 (Jusianiec 2, McKinley, Dunbar). Fouled out: Hart (W). Total fouls: Whitman 16, Wellsville 13.

JV game: Wellsville, 47-33.