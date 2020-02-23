KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Women’s Basketball team lost Saturday afternoon at the JMW Recreation and Athletics Center to Penn St.-Berks 72-53 in a North Eastern Athletic Conference game.

Keuka College’s (10-13, 6-10 NEAC) loss combined with a win by SUNY Cobleskill eliminated the Wolves from postseason contention, ending their season.

Sam Laranjo (Averill Park) finished with 12 points. Riley Record (Palmyra) added 10 points and freshman Meaghan McGwin (Rochester) finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Penn St.-Berks 72 at Keuka College 53

The Nittany Lions came out fast against the Wolves. A jumper by Meaghan McGwin cut the Nittany Lion lead to two, 12-10, but Berks would extend their lead. Keuka made four threes in the first quarter, but the Nittany Lions shot 54.4% from the floor and led 24-16 after one.

Penn St.-Berks would continue to force Keuka errors. In the first half, the Wolves had 14 turnovers that led to 17 Nittany Lion points. Berks outscored Keuka 32-8 in the paint in the first half and led 43-25 at the break.

Keuka College attempted to cut into the lead in the third quarter, but the Wolves could not get their shot to fall. Keuka shot 3-17 from the floor including 1-8 from three in the third and trailed 57-35 going to the fourth quarter.

The Nittany Lions saw the game out. Despite Keuka outscoring Berks 18-15 in the quarter, the Nittany Lions defeated Keuka College 72-53.

KC Notes:

· The Wolves had their four-game winning streak against Penn St.-Berks snapped. Keuka College is now 17-4 all-time against the Nittany Lions

· The Wolves hit eight threes in the game, ending the season with 139, eighth best in program history

· The guard combo of Sam Laranjo and Arianna DeNault (Latham) will graduate from Keuka with 690 combined assists. Laranjo ranks third on the career list with 437 while DeNault finishes in eighth with 253

· Riley Record led the Wolves in scoring this season, finished with 260 points. Over half of that came from beyond the three-point line. Record hit 46 threes this season, tying for seventh-best in program history

