Former HHS standout reflects on run at Alfred University

ALFRED — Being good enough to play a college sport is no simple task. It takes years of hard work, dedication and a true love of the sport that one chooses to play.

And that’s the easy part.

Once on campus, staying for four years and playing at a high-level is a near-impossible task, and only the most dedicated and mature people can make it.

Sam Dagon is one of those people.

On Saturday afternoon, Dagon wrapped up his illustrious basketball career with one final game as a Saxon, where he will go down in Alfred University history as one of the best to ever wear the uniform.

Dagon went out in style with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a big 101-62 road win over Houghton College. Dagon ends his career 19th in all time scoring at Alfred University with 1,123 total points scored.

Dagon has been a fixture in the AU lineup since arriving on campus from Hornell High. He averaged 9.4 points per game as a sophomore and then 9.6 as a junior on AU's 2018-19 team that won 24 games, earned the program's first-ever Empire 8 title and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996-97.

As a senior, Dagon was named a team captain and responded by leading the Saxons with 18.2 points per game, shooting 50 percent from the field, 42 percent from long range and 83 percent from the free throw line.

But before that final contest Saturday, The Spectator spent a few minutes with the former HHS-standout to ask him a few questions about that career.

Q: Playing four years of a college sport is no easy task. It comes with incredible highs and awful lows, but you’ve managed to persevere through all of it. How important do you think the lessons of this experience will help you now that you are preparing to leave Alfred University?

A: First off, I’ve learned more than I ever expected to through four years of college basketball. It’s been a lot of hard work, and to have it pay off — especially last year — it just feels good to work that hard at something and have it pay off. Also, the whole coaching staff has helped me with so much more than just basketball. They’ve helped me through school and taught me how to really become a man. I’ve learned a lot.

Q: Not many people understand just how much work goes into being a college basketball player, especially at the DIII level. Could you give us some insight into what a typical day or season might look like?

A: It’s not just one season in college sports, it’s the whole year. We come into school at the beginning of the year, we have 6 a.m. lifting sessions. We play pick-up at least three or four times a week. And balancing that with school work and social life — you’ve really got no time. But I enjoyed every second of it. And then, if you want to be a really good player, it’s more than just what the team does. I say the summer is the biggest time of the year. I worked up here in the summer, and my dad and I would come in here every single day over the summer to get shots up. We maybe took some Saturday’s off. It’s a lot of hard work, but once you get that reward from it, it’s all worth it.

Q: Scoring 1,000 points in high school is something that happens with relative frequency, but scoring 1,000 points in college is not something that happens every season. Reaching that milestone puts you on an incredible list of basketball players. What does it feel like to have your name on that list?

A: It’s definitely crazy. I looked the other day for the first time and I think I’m in the top-20 now on the all-time scoring list. That list is all incredible players, and I’m really happy to be a part of it. But I couldn’t have done it all on my own. I had great teammates and played on some great teams. I was lucky enough to play a full four years as well with no major injuries, so I’m really just grateful for everything.

Q: There is a picture of your senior night where it seems like your family and friends nearly filled up the entire stadium to support you, and it’s really been like that for four years. So how much have you appreciated all of the support that has been shown during your time here.

A: My family — I have a huge family and their support has been crazy. I have like 15 aunts, uncles and cousins at every single game cheering me on. But it’s not just them, we have the local Concern for Youth kids that come to a bunch of games as well, and then the other parents of the team — they have traveled hours and hours just to watch. Our support, compared to other teams even is crazy. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.

Q: There are a lot of kids out there right now reading this who want desperately to one day reach the position that you have reached. Is there any piece of advice that you would give them?

A: You get out of it what you put into it. First, If you want to be a good player, you’ve got to enjoy the sport, and you’ve got to take pride in being the hardest worker on the court. And then second, when the lights come on, you have to be a gamer. You’ve got to still be the hardest working person when those lights turn on. That’s really my piece of advice. If you put the work in, you will get the results that you want.