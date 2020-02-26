Red Raiders off to Waterloo

HORNELL — Leah Harkenrider was simply unstoppable as she poured in 22 points and led Hornell to the 57-31 win over Greece Odyssey in the first round of the Section V Class B1 playoffs on Tuesday evening in Hornell.

The senior sharpshooter scored from all three levels of the floor, but was also so much more than just a scorer. Harkenrider was a menace on the defensive, and she found some wide open teammates on the break in order to get everyone involved in the dominating win. By the end of the contest, Harkenrider had added five rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block to her stellar performance.

“Behind the scenes, the coaches were talking about how important it would be for us to get off to a strong start. We didn’t over-emphasize it to the girls because we didn’t want them to think, ‘oh my god we are struggling,’ if we got off to a bad start. But Leah clearly came out ready to play and she got us off on a great start,” said HHS coach Brian Dyring. “She had 12 in the first quarter, and I thought she was really great.”

Odyssey scored the first points of the game, but it was all Hornell after that. Leah Harkenrider quickly got the Red Raiders going when she buried a few buckets and helped Hornell tip off a 9-2 run that resulted in a 9-4 lead halfway through the frame.

And after that, Hornell was simply unstoppable. The Lady Raiders defense made life very difficult for Odyssey, which struggled to even cross half court let alone generate quality shots. HHS forced a ton of turnovers, and as Harkenrider lit up the scoreboard, the lead quickly grew to double digits. Hornell ended the frame on a 12-0 run that made the score 21-4 after the first quarter.

The Lady Leopards finally broke the scoreless streak in the opening moments of the second, but Hornell continued to control the tempo as they lead stayed at 27-9 with four minutes left in the first half.

Hornell’s shooting finally cooled off over the final few minutes, but the defense continued to dominate as Odyssey scored just two points in the final four minutes. And when Harkenrider hit another 3-pointer from the wing at the buzzer, it gave HHS the commanding 32-11 lead at the halftime break.

“Juliet Marino got her first start on the varsity level tonight, and she was unbelievable. I’m not sure what her overall numbers were, but she had tips, steals, deflections — she did a bit of everything for us. Jaden (Sciotti) was in total control all night and controlled the tempo for us. We didn’t turn the ball over too much. The girls just came out ready to play,” said Dyring. “This was a total team performance.”

After the break, the defenses continued to control the pace of play. The teams combined for just four field goals in the first four minutes, and the Red Raider lead was 37-16 halfway through the third quarter.

Harkenrider continued to dominate the game on both ends of the floor for Hornell, proving that she was the best player on the floor while controlling every aspect of play like Diana Taurasi. Her effort helped Hornell rip off a 6-0 run over the next two minutes that pushed the lead out to 43-16.

The HHS lead continued to grow in the final minutes, and by the end of the third quarter, Hornell held an insurmountable 45-18 advantage.

Tayghan Doorley and Jane Spitulnik buried back-to-back 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter, and it ended any hopes of a comeback effort.

HHS cruised through the rest of the frame, finishing with a dominating 57-31 win. Jaden Sciotti finished with 10 points. Tayghan Doorley added nine and Jane Spitulnik contributed eight in the win.

No. 8 Hornell now prepares for a contest against No. 1 Waterloo on Friday evening at 6 p.m. in Waterloo.

“You never want to compare seasons and teams, but we had kids who left last year with a bad taste. Now they realize, we can win these sectional games. Yeah we have to go to Waterloo, and they are really good, but I think we are really good too,” said Dyring. “For me, I’m just happy to get three more guaranteed days with these girls. We get more days with this group, which we love. I’m always grateful when we win a game like this because now I get to be with these kids for a few more days. And I just want to get as many days with this group as I can.”