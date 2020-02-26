ALFRED — A pair of Alfred State divers and a pair of baseball players have earned AMCC Athlete of the Week honors.

Leaha Langerman (Wayland-Cohocton) and Austin Miller (Hornell) were named Divers of the Week while Colin Johnson (Alfred-Almond) was named player of the week and Andrew Santobuono was named pitcher of the week.

Langerman won the AMCC title with victories on the 1m and 3m boards during the Allegheny Empire Championships last week. She scored 274.25 on the 1m board and 274.90 on the 3m board. She was 3rd overall in the meet on both boards.

Miller also won both the 1m and 3m titles for the second straight year at the Championships. He won the 3m on Wednesday with a score of 421.85 (2nd in overall in the meet) and won the 1m title with a score of 407.00 (3rd overall).

Johnson has had a great start to the 2020 season. He collected hits in five of the team's first six games, including four multi-hit games. He has recorded a double, a triple, two homers and drove in seven runs.

Santobuono has a pair of victories in the Pioneers first six games. He threw six shutout innings (three hits) with eight strikeouts vs. Wesley last weekend and then threw another six innings in a victory over Brockport. Versus Brockport, he allowed six hits and two earned runs while walking one and striking out three. He is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA thus far in 12 innings of work.