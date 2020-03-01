A pair of silver medals for C-G, B-R

ALBANY — Canisteo-Greenwood’s Xavier DeJesus-Remchuk and Bolivar-Richburg’s Hudson Evingham had unbelievable performances in the Times Union Center in Albany this as they each picked up silver medals in the NYS Wrestling Championships.

DeJesus-Remchuk cruised through his 99-pound class for the second-place finish while Evingham battled through his opponents in order to earn his second-place spot on the podium.

Out of the four representatives that went to Albany, three picked up wins for the Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins.

DeJesus-Remchuk obviously led the charge with a dominating performance that ended with a silver medal. DeJesus-Remchuk won his first two matches in style when he earned a pair of pins over two of the top wrestlers in the state. His first match lasted just 1:20 while his second match only went into the second round when he pinned Ichabod Crane’s Jair Gomez in 3:41. Then, in the semifinal match, DeJesus-Remchuk picked up a huge 5-4 decision over Mount Sinai’s Brayden Fahrbach before finally falling in the championship but the slimmest margin in a 5-4 decision.

Seventh-grader Gavin Bob came up huge in his preliminary matchup, forcing a pin over Pleasantville’s Christian Perlleshi in the third round. Ryder Slayton also picked up a win in the first consolation round when he grabbed a 10-4 decision over Mattituck’s Jackson Cantelmo.

Braidon Woodward was the only wrestler from the local area that was making his second appearance in Albany. Woodward wrestled extremely hard and battled through a 7-0 loss in his first match, but was unfortunately forced to withdraw after that due to an injury.

For B-R, Evingham had to navigate one of the toughest brackets in NYS at 195-pounds, but he earned big wins in each of his three matches leading up to the finals. First, Evingham grabbed a 1-0 decision over Croton’s Edison Scutari. He then grabbed another narrow 3-2 decision in the quarterfinals over Saranac’s Tim Gadway. His final win was his most comfortable, as he edged out Warsaw’s Nate Degroff by a slim 6-4 decision to earn his place in the NYS Finals.

Bolivar-Richburg’s other two NYS participants also picked up wins in their weekend trip.

Tyler Smith lost his first matchup in a tech fall, but battled all the way through the consolation rounds in order to finish on the podium in seventh place at 220-pounds. In the first consolation round, Smith needed just 31 seconds to pin his opponent and then followed that up with another pin in the second consolation round in 4:59.

Smith dropped his next match, but then picked up another pin in 2:38 in the seventh-place match in order to earn himself a spot on the final podium.

Dawson Yates entered the field as the No. 16 seed but still came home with a pair of wins. In his preliminary matchup, Yates pinned Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Kyle Burback in 3:14. Yates then dropped a tough match to the No. 1 overall seed before picking up his second win of the weekend over Saranac’s Hunter Devins with a dominating 7-1 decision.

Hornell’s lone representative was Kade Slayton, who picked up two wins on the weekend before his trip was unfortunately cut short by an injury. Slayton came into the weekend as the very last seed at No. 17, but proved without a doubt that he was one of the best wrestlers there in his four matches.

Slayton dominated his first matchup in the prelims, pinning his opponent in just 2:26. He was then narrowly defeated in an 8-4 decision by the No. 1 overall seed in Cold Spring Harbor’s Christian Hansen.

Slayton then grabbed another win in the first consolation round with an impressive 4-3 decision over Bryce Baglia from Falconer.

The junior standout was cruising in his next match in the second consolation round as he held a 6-3 lead in the second period, but was unfortunately given the defeat due to injury time at 3:06.