Avoca, Dansville, Andover, Whitesville, Wellsville, GV advance

AVOCA - Top-seeded Avoca made quick work of No.8-seeded Mt. Morris with a 105-57 victory at home Friday in the quarterfinals of the Section V Class D1 tournament.

With the victory, the Tigers avenged a 79-64 loss in the 2019 Section V Class D1 finals against Mt. Morris.

Avoca wasted little time gaining a lead, coming out firing and led 35-15 at the end of eight minutes. Brady Brandow had 10 points and connected on two 3-pointers in the quarter while Jonathan Jensen added nine points.

“We’ve really been focused on coming out strong all year long,” Avoca head coach Mike Stowe said. “Our defense was a little lackluster, but overall, they distributed the ball very well.”

Brandow netted two more 3-pointers and DeJay Hammond had six points as Avoca took a 51-32 lead into halftime.

The Tigers kept the pressure on the Blue Devils in the second half, outscoring them 54-25 in the final 16 minutes.

Brandow and Devin Stowe each scored 21 points to lead the Tigers. Jensen scored 15, Tristan Stark scored 14, Thomas Derick added 12, and Hammond added 10 points in the balanced scoring attack. All eight Tigers who played scored at least four points.

“Our bench gets all the credit tonight,” said Stowe. “They picked up the slack. These guys are very unselfish -- they don’t care who does the scoring.”

In all, Avoca dished out 28 assists as a team, breaking a 55-year old school record for team assists for the year. The 105 points scored in the game for the Tigers also broke a school record.

Jansel Martinez scored 31 points to lead Mt. Morris.

Avoca will take No.5-seeded Honeyoe on March 2 at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers defeated Honeyoe 69-40 earlier in the season.

No. 3 Batavia-Notre Dame 71, No. 6 Jasper-Troupsburg 58

BATAVIA — No. 3 Batavia-Notre Dame picked up a 71-58 win over No. 6 Jasper-Troupsburg on Friday evening in the second round of the Section V Class D1 basketball tournament in Batavia.

No. 6 Jasper-Troupsburg ends the season with an overall record of 14-8.

No. 2 Genesee Valley 77, No. 10 Eugenio Maria 68 (OT)

BELMONT — Gut-check time came early for No. 2 Genesee Valley as the Jaguars opened their playoff run with a visit from No. 10 Eugenio Maria.

But thanks to a huge night from Cody Schneider and a big overtime period, the Jaguars survived to fight another day with a 77-68 win over the Hornets.

Schneider finished with 32 points and 20 rebounds, all before fouling out with around three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Evan Windus helped pick up the slack with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Gordon added 11 points and Brock Ellsessor scored eight for GV (17-4), which trailed by four at the half and then led by four entering the fourth quarter.

GV will take on No. 3 Notre Dame-Batavia Monday in Mount Morris at 8:15 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Class D1 finals at the Blue Cross Arena.

Eugenio Maria 12 21 13 18 4 – 68

Genesee Valley 10 19 21 14 13 – 77

EUGENIO MARIA: Jeremiah Bermudez 4 0-0 12, Darnell Smith 0 0-2 0, Brandon Kennedy 5 0-2 12, Jaymine Bermudez 7 2-7 20, Sheltier Cox-Matos 1 0-2 2, Antoine McFadden 8 1-5 18, David Thomas 2 0-0 4, Julier Ruiz 0 0-2 0. Totals: 27 3-18 68.

GENESEE VALLEY: Trevor Clark 1 0-4 2, Evan Windus 7 7-9 24, Brock Ellsessor 3 2-2 8, Riley Gordon 4 3-4 11, Cody Schneider 12 8-21 32. Totals: 27 20-40 77.

3-point goals: Eugenio Maria 11 (Je. Bermudez 4, Ja. Bermudez 4, Kennedy 2, McFadden), GV 3 (Windus). Total Fouls: Eugenio Maria 29, GV 17. Fouled out: Smith (EM), Kennedy (EM), McFadden (EM), Schneider (GV).

No. 5 Honeoye 55, No. 4 Fillmore 39

FILLMORE — No. 5 Honeoye outscored No. 4 Fillmore 20-9 in the fourth quarter, racing away for a 55-39 upset of the host Eagles Friday night in the Class D1 quarterfinals.

Will Valentine led Fillmore with 14 points and 13 rebounds in a season-ending double-double. Levi Webb and Dylan Valentine both had seven points, with Tobias Webb and Carter Sisson adding six and five points, respectively.

“Unfortunately we just ran out of gas tonight. We got off to a solid start, but as has been our Achilles heel all season, Honeoye’s physical play took a toll on us,” said Fillmore head coach Randy Crouch. “I wish I could have been more successful in finding easy shots for us. We were struggling to get to the basket and finish, and 25% from the field, and 13% from 3 is rarely going to lead to success.”

Fillmore wraps up the year 16-5 in Crouch’s first season.

“I’m really proud, and thankful for the effort of our five seniors,” he said. “They, along with Coach Brandon Carter did a great job of rebuilding the program, and handed me the keys to a very competitive group. We will take a hit next season, for sure, without them. But the process of getting better starts tomorrow.”

Honeoye 15 2 18 20 – 55

Fillmore 13 2 15 9 – 39

HONEOYE: Jack Reynolds 7 3-8 20, Jake Jarosinski 1 1-4 3, Logan Thomas 1 1-2 3, Alex Jarosinski 0 4-6 4, Dom Trippi 7 8-15 23, Charlie Farrell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 17-35 55.

FILLMORE: Dylan Valentine 3 0-0 7, Levi Webb 2 3-3 7, Tobias Webb 2 1-2 6, Will Valentine 5 4-5 14, Carter Sisson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 8-10 39.

3-point goals: Honeoye 4 (Reynolds 3, Trippi), Fillmore 3 (D. Valentine, T. Webb, Sisson). Total fouls: Honeoye 12, Fillmore 24. Fouled out: D. Valentine (F), T. Webb (F), W. Valentine (F).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 2 Dansville 56, No. 7 Greece Olympia 42

DANSVILLE — The No. 2 Dansville Mustangs dominated the third quarter and turned a 2-point halftime lead into a 56-42 win over No. 7 Greece Olympia on Friday evening in Dansville during the second round of the Section V Class B1 tournament.

Grace Rittenhouse led the Mustangs and all scorers as she turned in a monster stat line of 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Arayana Young also had a great night, finishing with a double-double of of 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and six blocks. Hannah LaPlant also contributed six points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in the win.

No. 2 Dansville now advances to the semifinals on Monday evening where it will face off with No. 3 Livonia at 6 p.m. in Canandaigua.

No. 3 Wellsville 57, No. 6 Williamson 49

WELLSVILLE — Marley Adams was lights out Friday night, netting 28 points to lead the third-seeded Lady Lions into the Class B2 semifinals with a 57-49 win over No. 6 Williamson.

Adams hit a trio of three-pointers, went 9-of-10 from the charity stripe and added five rebounds and a steal.

“She was aggressive,” said Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord. “She does it so quietly, she doesn’t miss a lot of shots. I don’t ever worry about her shot selection, we just want her to take more.”

Senior Regan Marsh was a force inside, posting a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, plus a steal and two assists.

“Regan had a great game. She just dominated tonight inside,” Alvord said. “It was her last actual home game and she walks away with a lot better taste than the loss to Olean. I’m happy for her. She’s a senior leader and captain and to play like that her final home game was outstanding.”

Emily Costello hit three from downtown and finished with 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Emily Robbins added four assists, two rebounds and a steal for the youthful Lions (16-5).

“We had some nerves early on but after the first quarter we buckled in and were solid from the second quarter on,” Alvord said. “We were up as much as 17. We played pretty good defense, which has been a staple for the season. Williamson is a good team, a competitive team who didn’t go away. It was a good first sectional game for this group.”

Wellsville moves on to Tuesday’s semifinals at HFL, taking on Avon.

Williamson 10 9 10 20 – 49

Wellsville 10 19 13 15 – 57

WILLIAMSON: Reagan Mangos 3 6-7 12, Brooke Guerin 7 0-0 19, Cadie Newby 4 2-3 10, Sarah Lange 2 0-0 4, Nicole Woodworth 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 7-9 49.

WELLSVILLE: Marley Adams 8 9-10 28, Jaylynn Mess 0 2-4 2, Emily Costello 4 0-0 11, Kaylee Coleman 0 0-2 0, Milla Litzburg 1 0-0 2, Regan Marsh 5 4-6 14. Totals: 18 15-22 57.

3-point goals: Williamson 6 (Guerin 5, Newby), Wellsville 6 (Adams 3, Costello 3). Total fouls: Williamson 14, Wellsville 15. Fouled out: None.

No. 6 Andover 60, No. 3 Romulus 45

ROMULUS — Tess Spangenburg caught fire at the perfect time, hitting five three-pointers and pouring in 26 points to lead No. 6 Andover to a 60-45 upset of No. 3 Romulus Friday night in the Class D2 quarterfinals.

The Lady Panthers (16-6) started strong with a 16-9 first quarter and never looked back. Emily Wahl had a big night with 20 points, while Kelsie Niedermaier controlled the paint with 12 points and 20 rebounds.

Andover will meet rival Whitesville in the Class D2 semifinals Monday night in Wayland at 6 p.m. They split the regular season series this year with the Panthers cruising in the second matchup.

Andover 16 16 11 17 – 60

Romulus 9 12 10 14 – 45

ANDOVER: Hayleigh Niedermaier 1 0-2 2, Tess Spangenburg 10 1-6 26, Emily Wahl 7 4-6 20, Kelsie Niedermaier 6 0-4 12. Totals: 24 5-18 60.

ROMULUS: Kierra Reese 1 0-0 2, Mady Buckley 1 0-0 2, Maddie Cirencone 0 1-2 1, Hannah Minges 2 5-6 9, Scout Hensen 6 0-0 12, Megan Litzenberger 1 0-0 2, Kyaira Woody 2 4-8 8, Tezannah Hinds 3 2-2 8. Totals: 16 12-18 45.

3-point goals: Andover 7 (Spangenburg 5, Wahl 2), Romulus 1 (Litzenberger). Total Fouls: Andover 16, Romulus 17. Fouled out: Niedermaier (A), Minges (R).

No. 7 Whitesville 46, No. 2 Northstar 39

ROCHESTER — No. 7 Whitesville outscored No. 2 Northstar 12-2 in the third quarter, powering to a 46-39 upset Friday night to secure a rematch with rival Andover in the semifinals for a second straight season.

Vanessa Hall poured in 22 points to power the Lady Jays (16-6), who trailed 26-22 at the half. Kate Pensyl added 10 points and Kennedy Bledsoe scored six.

“I am really proud. Our girls overcame a lot of adversity tonight,” said Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady. “They maintained their composure in a difficult environment and kept their focus and supported each other during tough situations. It only gets tougher next round against a very good team. Hopefully we can use what we learned tonight to help us prepare.”

Whitesville enters Monday’s Class D2 semifinals at Wayland-Cohocton against No. 6 Andover, which won the last meeting 49-27 Feb. 11.

Whitesville 14 8 12 12 – 46

Northstar 10 16 2 11 – 39

WHITESVILLE: Kennedy Bledsoe 3 0-0 6, Rachel Jackson 1 0-0 3, Vanessa Hall 7 8-9 22, Chelsie Reisman 1 0-0 2, Kate Pensyl 4 0-0 10, Sarina Button 1 1-1 3. Totals: 17 9-10 46.

NORTHSTAR: Aaliyah Pennie 3 2-6 8, Moriah Mills 0 2-4 2, Alayna Garwood 1 0-3 2, Breona Jones 5 2-4 13, Mikaela Brown 3 5-6 11, Faith Roberts 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 11-23 39.

3-point goals: Whitesville 4 (Pensyl 2, Jackson, Hall), Northstar 2 (Jones, Roberts). Total fouls: Whitesville 19, Northstar 11. Fouled out: Bledsoe (W), Brown (NC).

No. 4 Hinsdale 50, No. 5 Lima Christian 27

HINSDALE — Liz Pryzbyla paced No. 4 Hinsdale with 11 points in a 50-27 win over No. 5 Lima Christian in the Class D2 quarterfinals.

Kayla Brooks and Lindsey Veno both scored 10 points and Ashley Chapman added nine for the Bobcats (16-5), who meet No. 1 Elba Monday in the Class D2 semifinals in Wayland.

No. 1 Elba 66, No. 8 Houghton Academy 27

ELBA — Defending Class D2 champion Elba, the No. 1 seeds, cruised to a 66-27 home win over No. 8 Houghton Academy Friday in the quarterfinals.

Houghton was led once again by Jessica Prentice with 18 points. Sarah Retz added nine points for the Panthers, who finish the year 12-9 overall.

Houghton 5 11 3 8 – 27

Elba 21 14 16 15 – 66

HOUGHTON ACADEMY: Jessica Prentice 7 3-4 18, Sarah Retz 3 1-3 9. Totals: 10 4-7 27.

ELBA: Taylor Augello 5 1-2 13, Maddie Muehlig 7 0-0 18, Leah Bezon 2 0-2 4, Lauryn Engle 1 0-0 3, Kelsea Augello 1 0-0 3, Lacie Sewar 1 1-2 3, Dakota Brinkman 1 0-0 2, Brynn Walczak 8 2-6 20. Totals: 26 4-12 66.

3-point goals: Houghton 3 (Retz 2, Prentice), Elba 10 (Muehlig 4, T. Augello 2, Walczak 2, Engle, K. Augello). Total fouls: Houghton 15, Elba 11. Fouled out: None.