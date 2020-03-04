Lady Lions end season with 16 wins, build momentum for future

HONEOYE FALLS — No. 3 Wellsville was right where it wanted to be Tuesday night, taking a one-point lead on No. 2 Avon into the fourth quarter.

Just eight minutes from another berth in the Section V, Class B2 finals.

The Braves answered Wellsville’s challenge with their best quarter of the night, doubling up the Lady Lions 20-10 in the fourth to escape with a 48-39 win at Honeoye Falls-Lima.

“We made a nice run in the third quarter,” said Wellsville head coach Michelle Alvord. “They pushed the tempo and came back, got some stops and steals they were able to convert. It was still a six point game with 2:23 left, we just couldn’t close it out. We had a couple opportunities and turned the ball over or just didn’t get a decent look. We had to start fouling and they did a great job of making their three throws down the stretch.”

Keni Read was 4-of-4 and Abby Decillis went 3-of-4 at the line in the final minutes to seal it for Avon (18-4), which advances to the finals and a matchup with the Penn Yan/Mynderse winner. Read finished with 13 points, Decillis had 11 and Sarina McDowell led the Braves with 15.

Wellsville was led by a game-high 17 points from Marley Adams, who also had six rebounds, a steal and an assist. Adams will be named to the Class B2 All-Tournament Team during the finals this weekend. Senior Regan Marsh battled through foul trouble and an early ankle twist to post nine points and five rebounds.

“It was a gutsy performance from a senior who has given everything she has,” Alvord said. “It was a tough stretch. She’s our post player and Avon has a talented six-footer in McDowell. That was a challenge but our other kids responded well. There was a lot of fouls called and disruption of play, so it was tough to get into a rhythm.”

Emily Costello sank two threes for six points, adding three steals and two rebounds. Jaylynn Mess had three rebounds and three steals. Senior Milla Litzburg had five points. The Lady Lions finish another stellar campaign 16-6, losing Marsh, Litzburg, Kayla Day and Ashley Sexton to graduation.

“We’re thankful for all the seniors have given to this program,” Alvord said. “It will be hard to say goodbye to that group. I thought Milla played maybe the best game of her career tonight.”

Despite the loss, Wellsville will start next year among the favorites in Class B. A large chunk of the minutes this season went to a core group of four sophomore starters, with contributions from a freshman and some reinforcements on the way up from the JV level.

“We told the underclassmen to remember this feeling,” Alvord said. “I genuinely think they’ll be back. They’ll work for it. They’re going to put in the time and work. They’re hungry and we’re excited about the future. The future is bright. This group of kids has been a great group of kids to coach. We had a lot of firsts with this group. That was the mantra all season long. Hopefully next year we can carry that momentum. It hurts now but I’m confident this group will be back because they’ll earn it.”

Wellsville 7 13 29 39

Avon 10 18 28 48

WELLSVILLE: Marley Adams 7 3-5 17, Emily Costello 2 0-0 6, Emily Robbins 1 0-0 2, Milla Litzburg 2 1-3 5, Regan Marsh 3 3-6 9. Totals: 15 7-14 39. AVON: Sarina McDowell 6 3-4 15, Ellie Cochrane 2 3-4 7, Abby Decillis 2 6-10 11, Natalie Mastin 0 0-2 0, Keni Read 4 4-4 13, Alicia Faville 0 2-4 2. Totals: 14 18-28 48. 3-point goals: Wellsville 2 (Costello 2); Avon 2 (Decillis, Read). Fouled out: None.