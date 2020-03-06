ALFRED — The Alfred State football program has announced the hiring of Drew Gallardy as the new defensive coordinator. Gallardy has already begun his duties.

Gallardy comes to Alfred State after spending the last eight seasons on the coaching staff at Juniata College. For the last two seasons, he served as the defensive coordinator for the Eagles. In this position he coached the development of the linebackers, game planned, and handled the defensive play-calling responsibilities. He also coordinated the kick-off return team.

Between 2013-20017, Gallardy was the linebacker coach and the recruiting coordinator. He also served as the video coordinator during the 2013-14 seasons. He started his collegiate coaching career at Juniata in 2012 as an assistant coach intern, coaching the outside linebackers. The 2013 Juniata team finished 7-3 and participated in an ECAC Bowl Game.

"I would like to thank Dr. Sullivan, Jason Doviak, and Coach Linn for supporting me joining the department and campus community,“ he said. ”During the interview process, it was easy to see that Coach Linn has a strong plan and high aiming goals for Alfred State football. Being on campus, it was easy to see that the college supports those goals. So when I was offered the chance to join Alfred State, it was an easy decision."

Alfred State head coach Scott Linn is excited to have Gallardy join his staff.

"Drew's combination of experience, energy and enthusiasm will make for a great addition to our program," Linn said.

Gallardy was a four-year member of the football team at Shippensburg University, where he was a team captain as a senior. He was a 12-game starter on the offensive line for the Red Raiders' 2009 squad that won the PSAC Championship and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. In 2009, he was the receipient of the Christopher Heilman World Cup Award given to by the Shippensburg coaching staff to a player that demonstrated leadership, both on and off the playing field, outstanding character, and perseverance.

Gallardy is a member of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and has attended the AFCA Convention regularly. He has also spoken at the PSFCA Convention, the Central Pennsylvannia Coaches Association, and the Altoona Area High School Football banquet.

At Shippensburg, he earned a bachelor of science degree in exercise science with a minor in coaching.