WELLSVILLE — The team portion of the Twin Tiers USBC Open bowling tournament concluded over the weekend at Bowl-M-Over Lanes in Wellsville with the Lucky Ones (Shinglehouse) team winning with a handicap score of 3399.

The Lucky Ones were also the winning scratch team with a 3104 total. Leading the scoring for Lucky Ones was Curtis Smith with 768, Dave Norton Jr. with 635, Chris Sebastian with 611 and Ryan Welty with 605 scratch scores.

Tournament doubles and singles competition starts Saturday at Good Times of Olean.

Team standings

1. Lucky Ones 3399

2. Balls Deep 3284

3. Bokman's of Wellsville 3274

4. KMart Heating & Cooling 3255

5. Beauty and the Beasts 3211

6. Cattaraugus Container 3153

6. Dust Catchers 3153

8. Dream Team 3152

9. KB Logging 3149

10. Bowl-M-Over 3146

Weekend honor scores

Curtis Smith 258-276-234, 768; Aaron Thompson 248-254-213, 715; 229-269, 680; 237-224, 646; Dahl Flynn 266-207, 655; Chris Bartoo 227-227, 639; Dave Norton Jr. 230-216, 635; Ron Gross Jr. 217-200-216, 633; 221-237, 633; Josh Baldwin 253,631; Randy Crooks 222-232, 627; Dave Ford 213-201-213, 627 209; Levi Watson 201-245, 622; Brad Ostrander 205-206-204, 615; Tom Dunbar 233, 615; Marikae Fanton 213-223, 614; Chris Sebastian 203-217, 611; 204; Casey Jackson 235-249, 608;204-214; Ryan Welty 213-200, 605; Darlene Howard 250, 601; 183-191-201, 575; 194, 533; Bryan Insley 203-213; Don Serkleski 203-203; Steve Dickerson Sr. 231; Steve Dickerson Jr. 204; Ben Polselli 208; Harley Butler 214; Don Lewis 202; Josh Wilcox 223; Robert Ayers 215; Chris Gruver 212; Pat Jones 233; Rachelle Kellogg 203; Tom Painter 204; Harry Edwards 213; Dustin Fetzer 235; Mike Colton Sr. 202; Matt Martin 203; Rick Marther 216; Ray Klein Jr. 232.