Tigers dominate GV in Class D1 championship game

ROCHESTER — The Avoca community has been through a very difficult week.

On Wednesday evening, a traffic collision claimed the life of one of the community’s most outstanding citizens in Christopher O’Dell and injured three other Avoca students in a heartbreaking accident.

But on Saturday afternoon, the Avoca Boys basketball team brought the community together for two hours of pure positivity as they completed a magical 2019-20 season with a dominating win in the Section V, Class D1 Championship at the Blue Cross Arena.

“Anytime we can win championship in any sport it’s a great thing for the community. It was 50 years ago that we won our first championship in basketball, 30 years since the last time I won it — and now here we are today,” said Avoca head coach Mike Stowe. “We are proud of everyone and all the fans that came out to support us here.

“It’s been a good day.”

The No. 1 Tigers dominated both ends of the floor for the full 32 minutes of play, eventually coming away 80-58 win over No. 2 Genesee Valley on Saturday afternoon at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

The pace of play was incredibly fast to start the game as the teams traded buckets in the first few minutes. Each team made four field goals in the first four minutes, but 3-pointers from Jonathan Jensen and Brady Brandow gave Avoca the slim 10-8 lead.

The blistering pace remained over the second half of the frame which is exactly what the Tigers wanted. Avoca’s high-pressure defense resulted in more than a few fast break chances, which ultimately led to a 15-5 run for the Tigers that pushed the lead out to 25-13 with just 90 seconds left in the first quarter.

The pace slow slightly in the last minute, but Avoca continued to increase the lead with a few final buckets that made it a 29-15 lead after the first quarter.

The momentum carried into the second quarter for the Tigers, who got a pair of early buckets from Tristian Stark and started the frame on a 6-0 run that prompted a quick GV timeout with the lead up to 35-15.

“The kids have a lot of heart. Genesee Valley is a great team and we knew coming in that their size was going to be a potential issue. Our gameplan coming in was to try and get out and run and hopefully tire them out a little bit,” said Stowe. “We are so unselfish on the offensive end, and that’s really hard to guard. We were hoping to wear them down as the game went on, and I guess we were able to do that.”

Cody Schneider broke the scoreless streak for Genesee Valley after the stoppage, and from there the Jaguars slowly began to claw back into the game.

GV switched into a zone and slowed down the game as much as possible, and Schneider did a little bit of everything as the Jaguars went on a 13-6 run that cut the lead down to 41-28 with two minutes left in the half.

The game was very evenly played for those final two minutes, but Avoca took the 46-30 lead into the halftime break thanks to a 4-0 run in the last 30 seconds that included a steal and layup at the buzzer from Brandow.

After the break, Genesee Valley came out and immediately began their comeback effort. The Jaguars picked up the pace on offense and looked to get some quality looks from behind the arc, and when Schneider buried back-to-back 3-pointers just two minutes into the third, the lead had been cut down to 51-41 and forced an early Avoca timeout.

The Tigers used the stoppage to regroup and refocus, and they quickly responded with an 8-2 run that kept their lead at 59-43 halfway through the frame.

The next four minutes were a very tightly contested, physical battle as each team attempted to gain the third-quarter advantage. First, the Tigers ripped off a small run, only to be answered by the Jaguars. That continued all the way through the end of the third, where Avoca continued to hold a big 64-48 lead.

Genesee Valley put everything it had into a fourth-quarter comeback bid, but each tie Jaguars got a bucket, Avoca responded in a big way. As a result, the Tigers lead only continued to grow in the fourth quarter, and it gave Avoca the eventual 80-58 win.

As usual, the box score was filled up by several different players, led by a game-high performance from Tristian Stark’s 24 points. Brady Brandow added 18 points while Devin Stowe and Jonathan Jensen each contributed 10 points in the win.

“We are not the most intimidating team when we walk on the court, but I’m just so proud of them. They deserve it,” said Stowe. “They’ve been working everyday since we lost here last year, and it’s paid off.”

The Class D1 champion Tigers will now face off with the Class D2 champion Prattsburgh Vikings with a time and place yet to be determined.

Genesee Valley was led by Brock Elsessor’s 17 points. Cody Schneider, who broke the program's all-time scoring record this year, added 16 points while Riley Gordon had 11 points in the loss. The Jaguars end the season with an overall record of 18-5.