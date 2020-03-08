Braves take Section V Class B2 Championship over Golden Eagles

ROCHESTER — The No. 1 Avon Braves dominated the third quarter and won the Section V Class B2 Championship by a 63-46 final over No. 7 Wayland-Cohocton on Saturday afternoon in the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

With the loss, Wayland-Cohocton’s magical run through the playoffs officially comes to an end. The Golden Eagles cap the season off with an overall record of 12-12 and will say goodbye to seven outstanding seniors that accomplished the amazing feat of reaching back-to-back Section V Finals.

“Those seniors have brought a lot of excitement to our program the last few years with their talent and style of play. We talked in the locker room about how this group has a lot to be proud of. They played in back-to-back Finals and the run that it took this year to get here with a triple overtime game and then a close one with Wellsville — they’ve got a lot of fond memories to look back on,” said Way-Co head coach Jake Kenney. “They are going to be really hard to replace and we are certainly going to miss them. But we were glad to have them while we did.”

The adrenaline was high to start the game which meant both teams struggled shooting the basketball for the first few minutes.

Justin Horton scored the first four points for the Golden Eagles on a tough putback and a wide open layup in order to give Wayland-Cohocton the 4-3 lead halfway through the first quarter.

The defenses continued to control things over the final four minutes. DeAndre Green made a pair of difficult layups through contact, but the Avon Braves got a bucket in the final seconds in order to take a 9-8 lead after the first quarter.

That final shot gave Avon some momentum that then carried into the second quarter. Way-Co got the first bucket in order to take a brief lead, but the Braves responded with an 11-0 run that pushed the score out to 20-10 with five minutes left in the half.

The lead grew as high as 24-10 before Green finally broke the scoreless streak with a fast break layup. The teams traded buckets for the next few minutes until Green once again led the Golden Eagles on a 6-0 run that cut the lead back down to single digits at 28-20 with two minutes left in the half.

Wayland-Cohocton continued to chip away at the lead over the final two minutes, thanks largely to their success at the free throw line. The Golden Eagles cut the lead to as little as six points, but Avon once again got the final bucket and took a 33-25 lead into the intermission.

After the break, the teams traded buckets, for the first minute, but then the Braves slowly began to build up a lead. Then, right around the four minute mark, Avon ripped off a quick 5-0 run that pushed the lead to its largest margin of the game at 45-31.

Wayland-Cohocton called a quick timeout, but could never recover the momentum that was lost. As a result, Avon’s lead held steady for the rest of the frame and gave them a 51-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Wayland-Cohocton dialed up the defensive pressure in the final frame in an attempt to mount a comeback, but Avon’s offense was simply too balanced.

Way-Co battled hard until the final buzzer, but was never able to cut into the Braves’ lead, which lasted through the end of the game. For the Golden Eagles, DeAndre Green led the way with 21 points in the loss, while Cameron Huber chipped in eight points.

“We talked about it all year how we just have to continue to battle no matter what the score is, and we’ve really done that the last few games. We left it all on the floor out there, and that’s all that we could ask out of those guys,” said Kenney. “They battled for 32 minutes, and while the score wasn’t in our favor, I was very proud of the way they played.”