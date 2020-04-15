Jasper-Troupsburg softball senior

Fast Facts

Pet Name: Dunkin

Siblings: Haley Beard(21), Emma Flint(16), Hayden Haynes(6)

Favorite Musician: Luke Combs

Favorite Movie: If I Stay

Favorite Social Media: TikTok

Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds

Questions and answers

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: The main hobby that I’ve been enjoying during this break is drawing and painting.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: My advice for underclassmen or youth kids in my area would have to be don’t take your time on the field for granted, every game/practice has a special memory that you will hold forever so when you graduate that’s all you have to cherish!

Q:What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: My favorite memory from participating in a high school sport would have to be having teammates to laugh and joke around with!

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: It would be a blessing to be able to put my softball jersey on again and enjoy one last game with all my amazing team! #8