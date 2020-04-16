Alfred-Almond Track and Field Senior

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: Redskins

Favorite Player: Alex Smith

Favorite TV Show: Band of Brothers

Favorite Movie: Jumanji

Favorite Musician/Band: Juicewrld

Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Wrestling State Qualifiers

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Spencer Lee or Kyle Snyder

If you could eat dinner with any historical figure: Leonidas

Pets Name(s): Lola, Sophie, Willie

Siblings Name(s): Lily

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: I’ve been playing video games, working out, cutting wood and chilling out.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: It’s been really hard because it is a different way to interact and learn. It has been quite challenging. I miss being with my friends and teammates.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: Cut wood and workout with my dad, who is also my track coach.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Don’t take things for granted and live in the moment. Live a little and enjoy the time you have with your friends and teammates.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: Having fun with all my friends and being in the Sectional finals in wrestling.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: It would mean the world to wear it one more time, since I might not wear it ever again.