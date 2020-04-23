Last season, Devin Singletary was draft gold for the Buffalo Bills.

Taken in the third round out of tiny Florida Atlantic University, the-Little-Engine-That-Could running back took over the heavy lifting the last half of 2019 when the wheels finally came off the 36-year-old body of the venerable Frank Gore.

After overcoming a hamstring injury, Singletary, known as “Motor’’ to his pals, ducked, dipped and zipped his way to 775 yards rushing on 151 carries, a fine 5.1 yards-per-carry average, and added another 29 receptions for 194 yards. From Week 11 to Week 16, he led all NFL rookies with 549 yards from scrimmage and had a nice playoff debut, too, accumulating 134 all-purpose yards in the loss at Houston.

With each big play by Singletary, one could hear general manager Brandon Beane yell “Eureka’’ for finding a later-round nugget that provided the spark needed to get Buffalo to its second playoff berth in three seasons under the Beane-Sean McDermott regime. A player who panned out better than this backup draft grades predicted.

But here’s the thing.

Even though the Bills found their heir apparent to LeSean McCoy, this is no time to rest on the running back position, where players take a licking and don’t always keep on ticking, at least not at the level necessary to win.

Singletary is 5-foot-7, 203 pounds and will never be confused with Jerome Bettis. He’s not built for three-down duty, in fact, few running backs are. Like Thurman Thomas needed Kenneth Davis, Woody needed Buzz and Cheech needed Chong, Singletary needs a running mate, a partner in the fight against evil and the quest for late-night munchies.

Few teams have true “bell cows’’ anymore. Last season, San Francisco used three running backs to reach the Super Bowl, two of them undrafted.

After Beane traded four draft picks, including his first-rounder, No. 22 overall, to Minnesota for star receiver Stefon Diggs, after he addressed the losses of Lorenzo Alexander, Shaq Lawson, Jordan Phillips and Kevin Johnson on defense with a slew of free agent signings, after he even addressed special teams in free agency, the only glaring hole left on Buffalo’s roster is at running back.

The Bills have graciously parted ways with Gore, who awaits fitting for his Hall of Fame jacket, leaving T.J. Yeldon, Taiwan Jones and Christian Wade behind Singletary on the depth chart.

Beane and McDermott have been very complimentary of Yeldon, a productive and versatile player for Jacksonville before he joined the Bills last season as a free agent. But being inactive for 10 games and gaining just 18 yards on seven carries in the regular-season finale against the New York Jets speaks louder than words.

Jones, who spent two seasons in Buffalo before a year in Houston, was brought back to assist with special teams. And Wade is a former rugby player who makes for a nice underdog off-season story.

This year’s draft, which kicked off Thursday night virtual style due to the coronavirus, is overflowing with receivers, cornerbacks and edge rushers, positions where the Bills need to improve depth.

But a running back, preferably in the big, downhill mode who can complement Singletary’s flash and dash, is needed right now.

Because the running back pool is on the shallow side, the onus is on Beane to grab a ball carrier on Friday with either his first pick, 54th overall in the second round, or with his second, 86th overall in the third.

When boredom induces a dream-like state, I envision the Bills trading with Jacksonville for Leonard Fournette, 25, the fourth overall pick in 2017 who is coming off a big year and is available. But the Jaguars, overflowing with 12 picks, are likely seeking players in a deal and Buffalo, despite its roster remodeling, still can't afford to be giving any away.

Mock drafts reflect the difficulty in projecting this season’s running back prospects, but let's assume a top-rated trio of D’Andre Swift of Georgia, J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State and Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin will be off the board by the time Beane's wife taps him on the shoulder and says, "Hey, it's your turn.''

Let’s also assume that LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire isn’t in the team’s wheelhouse, given that he’s similar to Singletary in most ways.

That does put Florida State’s Cam Akers (5-10, 217), Utah’s Zach Moss (5-9, 223) and Boston College’s A.J. Dillon (6-0, 247) on the clock.

Akers is probably the draft’s best pure ball carrier and can play three downs if needed.

Moss, who registered three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns in college, is “like watching an exercise in controlled violence,’’ said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

And Dillon, the next “Bus,’’ can’t wait to start bruising NFL defenders. Against Syracuse last fall, he rushed for 242 yards and three scores on 35 carries, including a 51-yard scamper. (I’ll avoid the SU cheap shot here).

Starting with Rex Ryan and continuing with McDermott, one thing the Bills (aided by mobile QBs) have done extremely well is run the ball where they have ranked first, first, sixth, ninth and eighth since 2015.

Yes, Buffalo can’t really get serious about playoff runs with a passing game that has ranked 31st, 31st and 26th under McDermott and the additions of quarterback Josh Allen and receivers John Brown, Cole Beasley and Diggs addresses that.

Still, there’s danger in straying from who you are — a team that plays in the northeast in an open-air stadium that has an offensive coordinator in Brian Daboll who believes success depends on winning match-ups both on the ground and through the air. Beane knows this.

“We want to be able to play any style that you know that we need, but we still want to be rough and tough,’’ Beane said. “We want to host games in January, and we want to be able to run that rock when it's windy or snowy. We want to be able to play for all conditions.’’

The missing piece? Another gold nugget at running back.

Contact sports columnist Leo Roth at lroth@democratandchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @leoroth.