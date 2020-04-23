Few major holes as draft begins tonight

When Buffalo Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane traded away three 2020 draft picks, including No. 22 in the first round, to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs from Minnesota, there was an underlying message in that transaction.

Beane and coach Sean McDermott believe the roster they have put together has reached the point where it doesn’t need an influx of nine or 10 draft picks.

“I remember in Carolina when our roster got better, it was ‘Are we going to spend a sixth-round pick on a guy that’s not going to make our roster?” Beane said earlier in the off-season. “You ideally don’t want to draft a guy who you know, looking at your depth chart that barring injury, there’s no way this guy is making it.”

That’s how perennial playoff teams talk, and while the Bills were the exact opposite for 17 years as a perennial non-playoff team, times have changed. They have now made the postseason in two of the three Beane-McDermott seasons, and in many circles are the favorite to supplant the Tom Brady-less Patriots in the AFC East in 2020.

Tonight the Bills will likely sit idle as the NFL Draft kicks off from Roger Goodell’s basement. Unless they make a trade that involves parting with future draft capital or one or two of their veteran players (neither option is advisable), the Bills won’t go on the clock until some point on Friday. Right now, that point is the No. 54 overall pick.

“Day one will be hard; we just got to play some videos of Stefon Diggs when 22 comes up,” Beane joked a few weeks ago. “But beyond that, we’ll just be patient and go through it and watch it all and then the big thing will be when day one is over … OK, what’s on the board that we like here? Is there anybody left in our first-round guys, guys we gave first-round grades to, is there anybody there? Obviously, those are targets.”

Here’s a look at the Buffalo roster, and the places where it could use an infusion from the draft:

Quarterback

All set with Josh Allen as the starter, and the team likes Matt Barkley as the backup. However, you can do better than Davis Webb at No. 3, and Barkley’s contract expires after 2020, so maybe the Bills will take a flier on someone.

What if someone like Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma, Jacob Eason of Washington, or Georgia’s Jake Fromm, is sitting there when the Bills come up in the third round? What if any or all are still there in the fourth round? It’s probably worth a discussion.

Running back

Devin Singletary is not built to be a full-time three-down back. He enjoyed a solid rookie season sharing the load with Frank Gore, and the Bills need to find him a new running mate.

It doesn’t seem like T.J. Yeldon, Taiwan Jones and Christian Wade will fill that No. 2 role. Depending on how the board falls, it’s possible that Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor or Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins slip to No. 54, but it’s more likely that LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire is there, and he looks like an ideal fit in Buffalo’s offense given his ability to catch the ball.

Wide receiver

The top of the depth chart is among the best in the league with Diggs, Cole Beasley and John Brown, but there’s not much behind them unless you think Robert Foster, Duke Williams and Isaiah McKenzie suffice.

The Bills probably won’t use a second-round pick at the position, but in a class that is so deep, they may still be able to get a solid contributor in the third round. Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool would be intriguing if he’s still on the board, as would South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards if he slips because teams are wary about his off-season foot surgery.

Tight end

It would be a big surprise if the Bills took a tight end. They picked two last year, and Dawson Knox is probably going to be the starter this season while Tommy Sweeney should get some reps as a backup.

They also have Tyler Kroft, their injury-plagued free agent signee last year, plus blocker Lee Smith and forever-injured Jason Croom giving it another go.

Offensive line

The Bills added seven new offensive linemen last season who remain with the team, and then they signed guards Daryl Williams and Evan Boehm in the past month, so there is no shortage of competition when and if they get to St. John Fisher College.

Still, bringing in a tackle to develop wouldn’t be a bad idea with swing tackle Ty Nsekhe in the final year of his contract, and the only other backup options behind Dion Dawkins and Cody Ford are Ryan Bates and Victor Salako.

Georgia’s Isaiah Wilson and TCU’s Lucas Niang might be in play in the third round, two players who need technique development and would have time to get it because they aren’t yet needed to start.

Defensive line

It’s not a priority in 2020 because the Bills signed three free agents – end Mario Addison, tackle Vernon Butler, and hybrid Quinton Jefferson – to round out a group that already included Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Harrison Phillips and Daryl Johnson.

But age is a concern on the edge because in the coming months Addison will turn 33, Hughes 32, and Murphy 30. If the Bills still had their first-round pick they probably would have leaned toward edge rusher, but it may get trickier to find one at No. 54.

Alabama’s Terrell Lewis might be there in the second round and some draft experts think he can develop into a star. In the third round, Florida’s duo of Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga, Utah’s Bradlee Anae, or Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara could be the right value.

Linebacker

Not much need to add in the middle level of the defense, especially given that they so often have only Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano on the field.

A.J. Klein was signed as a free agent to essentially replace Lorenzo Alexander, and free agent Tyler Matakevich adds depth and will be a key member on special teams, filling another Alexander role.

The Bills still seem to think Corey Thompson is a good depth piece, and they’re hoping 2019 fifth-round pick Vosean Joseph returns from the knee injury that cost him the entire season.

Secondary

The Bills have one of the best units in the league, one that goes seven-deep. All four starters return — cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer — as does nickel corner Taron Johnson. Also, free agent corners Josh Norman and E.J. Gaines were signed to one-year deals.

However, picking a cornerback early makes sense for a couple reasons. The Bills might be able to get someone who proves to be better than Wallace, Norman, Johnson or Gaines. And, with Norman and Gaines possibly not returning in 2021 and Wallace a restricted free agent, a corner picked this year could be ready to start next year.

If A.J. Terrell of Clemson, Jaylon Johnson of Utah, or Trevon Diggs of Alabama (who is Stefon’s brother) are sitting there at 54 — not likely, but you never know — the Bills should take the plunge because in the NFL, the more quality corners you have, the better your defense will be.

