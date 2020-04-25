Jasper-Troupsburg Varsity Baseball
Fast Facts
Favorite Team: Yankees
Favorite Player: Garrett Cole
Favorite Social Media: Snapchat
Favorite person to follow on social media: Anything that involves baseball
Favorite Movie: Shooter
Favorite TV Show: American sniper
Favorite Musician/Band: Adam Calhoun
Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Anywhere as long as I’m playing baseball
If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Garret Cole
If you could eat dinner with an historical figure: Does Trump Count?
Pets Name(s): Bobtail, Tyson
Siblings Name(s): Kirkland, Dylan and Chris
Questions & answers
Q: What are some of your favorite interests?
A: Love baseball, I’m going into national guard, going to try and become a police officer, love riding ATV, love my president, and I like working on cars.
Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?
A: Riding four wheeler and playing games.
Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?
A: I’d do anything for one more season of baseball.
Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?
A: My favorite memory is having the best coach ever. RIP Tom Price.
Q: How meaningful would it be to wear you school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?
A: I would love to put my jersey on for at least one more game.