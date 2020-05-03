Hornell Varsity Tennis

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: Buffalo Bills

Favorite Player: Stefon Diggs

Favorite Social media: Instagram

Favorite Movie: Mission Impossible: Fallout

Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Livonia

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Marshawn Lynch

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: Playing video games with friends, a new hobby is helping my dad with things around the house.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: Not a lot of challenges with online schoolwork, most of my classes were already online.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Never let other people’s opinion distract you from what’s most important, always go 110% in every practice/game.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: Winning sectionals for tennis in Wayland.