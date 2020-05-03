Hornell Varsity Tennis
Fast Facts
Favorite Sports Team: Buffalo Bills
Favorite Player: Stefon Diggs
Favorite Social media: Instagram
Favorite Movie: Mission Impossible: Fallout
Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Livonia
If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Marshawn Lynch
Questions
Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?
A: Playing video games with friends, a new hobby is helping my dad with things around the house.
Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?
A: Not a lot of challenges with online schoolwork, most of my classes were already online.
Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?
A: Never let other people’s opinion distract you from what’s most important, always go 110% in every practice/game.
Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?
A: Winning sectionals for tennis in Wayland.