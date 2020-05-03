Hornell Varsity Track and Field

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: Real Madrid

Favorite Social media: Snapchat

Favorite person to follow on Social media: Logan Paul

Favorite TV Show: Naruto

Favorite Movie: Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

Favorite Musician/Band: BTS

Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Livonia

Pets Name(s): Marley, Maisey, Frankie, Cat

Siblings Name(s): Delaney and Cooper Meehan

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: I have been trying to do a lot of new things that I normally wouldn’t have time for, like reading, organizing things, dancing, and of course playing new video games.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: Running with my dogs in the backyard/taking them on walks, fitness challenges, running a couple miles, and doing the yoga workout that my gym teacher, Mr. Biro posts, as well as the suggested track workouts my track coaches post.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Take advantage of every practice and game. You never know when it will truly be over. So even if the practices suck, or you are just having a bad game, just push through them, and live for the good moments with your fellow teammates.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: Beating Livonia at home, on our senior night this year for soccer. One of my favorite moments that I got to experience here.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: It would honestly mean the world to me. I have so many fond memories in those uniforms, especially with my fellow teammates, and with this spring season basically gone, I never got a chance to actually finish my high school sports career. So to wear one of them again, just one more time, would give me the chance to truly finish what I started in seventh grade.