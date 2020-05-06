Canisteo-Greenwood Track and Field

Fast Facts

Favorite Social media: Snapchat

Favorite TV Show: Impractical Jokers

Favorite Movie: Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Favorite Musician/Band: Skillet

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Shaun White

If you could eat dinner with any historical figure: Bill Bridgeforth (the guy who made the formula for the Mountain Dew we all know and love)

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: Going on hikes/ exploring in the woods behind the school, playing Minecraft with friends on Xbox and drawing and sketching.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: School work is very strange, doing it all online at home, doing work behind a screen is a little more difficult for me to do the work. Art is going pretty good for me though. I’ve had only one zoom call so far for my art class. It was fun.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: Going to the track and practicing on my own at the track, hiking in the woods, and riding my bike or skateboard.

Q: What are your plans for after high school graduation?

A: Work for a year so I can take some time to figure out what I actually want to do with my life

Q: Where do you see yourself ten years from now?

A: Living the American Dream I guess, but living it with my cool guy fun time standards.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: I don’t have much but I would say my first day of practice, seeing what everything was like.