Alfred-Almond Tennis

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: Syracuse Basketball

Team Favorite Player: Joe Girard III

Favorite Social media: Facebook

Favorite person to follow on Social media: Dude Perfect

Favorite TV Show: The Office

Favorite Movie: Remember the Titans

Favorite Musician/Band: Beach Boys

Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Houghton

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Roger Federer

If you could eat dinner with any historical figure: Ronald Reagan

Pets Name(s): Brady

Siblings Name(s): Garrett

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: Nothing new. I continue to go to the courts and practice, shoot some hoops outside, and work on growing as a musician.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: It's been different for sure, but I'm getting the hang of it. I struggle with online assignments and tests usually, so I'm having to work extra hard to be successful. I have zoomed many teachers for classes, but the most unique one was when we did a group call with the senior class. That was pretty cool.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: Weather permitting, I go to available tennis courts and play, and work on my groundstrokes and serves. If not I have been doing some workouts at home to ensure that I will be ready.

Q: What are your plans for after high school graduation?

A: I plan on attending Alfred University where I will continue to play tennis, and major in Psychology or Music.

Q: Where do you see yourself ten years from now?

A: I see myself as a School counselor or band director in a local high school.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Don't settle for good. Push yourself to be the best player you can be, and rely on your teammates and coaches to help you be successful. Use every practice and game to better yourself as a player and person.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: Winning sectionals with the tennis team last year while having an undefeated record.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: It would be very meaningful. I'm very fortunate to have the opportunity to compete further in college, but I would be very grateful to compete as an Eagle one last time.