ALFRED — The Alfred State athletic department honored three members of the college community as they continued to celebrate the 2019-20 school year.

Administrative Assistant Michele Cole was named the William Havens award recipient while Director of Admissions & Enrollment Kandi Geibel and Event Staff leader Satchel Page received the Pioneer Honors Award.

The Williams S. Havens Award is given to the person within the athletic department who has gone beyond the call of duty in making the greatest contribution in aiding the mission of the athletic department during the past year.

Cole keeps the athletic department going and goes above and beyond for coaches and student-athletes. She is available nights and weekends to answer coaches questions and is a great resource for new coaches learning department processes. This is the 2nd time she has been honored with this award.

William Haven Nominations: Mike Armstrong (Baseball Coach/Facilities), Alexe Pask (Head Athletic Trainer), Daniel Roberts (Game Day Operations/Equipment), and Becca Straub (Assistant Athletic Trainer).

The Pioneer Honors distinction is given to an individual that have gone above and beyond to aid the mission of the athletic department during the past year. This year the department created two categories, staff member and student worker.

Geibel has been a strong supporter of the athletic department during her career in the admissions office. She is the go-to person in the office for many coaches and is very responsive to athletic department requests. Often she drops things to help coaches and future student-athletes. She is very easy to communicate with and shares her vast knowledge of Alfred State to our coaching staff. She has also previously served on the Intercollegiate Athletic Board.

Pioneer Honor Staff Nominations: Destiny Brito (Admissions), Keelan Croston (Facilities), Bobby Haley (Facilities), and Brook Smith (Admissions)

Page, a senior sport management major, worked almost every home event this year and did whatever he was asked to. He went above and beyond and worked countless hours to benefit Pioneer student-athletes. Some of his duties included wearing the mascot uniform, helping with the installation of the new wall mats in the wrestling room, and learning and running the new video scoreboard. Page taught other workers the proper way to do things and led the event staff team.

Pioneer Honor Student Nominations: Jarrod Deaton (Athletic Department Intern) and Karly Siparek (Wrestling Team Manager).