ALBANY — Good news for families with young children itching to get back out onto the field — some youth sports will be allowed next month in regions of New York in Phase 3 of reopening.

During his daily briefing on Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said beginning July 6, some "low risk" youth sports can start back up within regions that have entered Phase 3.

Regions in Phase 3 currently include the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and the North Country.

Western New York and the Capital Region are expected to go to Phase 3 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The Hudson Valley is on pace to hit Phase 3 on June 23.

The youth sports allowed in Phase 3 after July 6 are:

– Baseball

– Softball

– Gymnastics

– Field Hockey

– Crew

– Cross Country

"Young people can engage in sports ... so that's another step towards return to normalcy," Cuomo said Sunday.

Each child is allowed no more than two spectators at an event, Cuomo said.

Cuomo stressed the importance of maintaining social distance and wearing masks as the state continues to reopen as the number of daily deaths hit 23 on Saturday, the lowest since the pandemic struck.

Failure to do so, whether at a sporting event or while eating out at a restaurant, could undo the state's efforts to reduce the transmission rates over the last 100 days, Cuomo said.

Stepping back or pausing the phased reopening is a possibility if people don't comply with guidelines and infection rates start to increase again, he added.

He said bars and restaurants could lose their liquor licenses if they do not comply, while people drinking outside in the street could get an open-container fine.

"Everything we do is trying to open the economic activity (while also) reducing the density in the gatherings," Cuomo said.

"Look at the behavior and you know what is going to happen ... don't forget what we learned."