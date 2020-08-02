HORNELL — There have already been announcements about shortened seasons, canceled championships and retractions of a schedule, but nothing has officially been scrapped altogether.

And because of that, the Hornell City School District fall sports coaches are holding out hope that they will be able to get kids out on the playing this fall in order to play the sports that they love.

"I’m really optimistic that the season will happen. For the kids’ sake, you really hope that it happens. It will definitely be different, but I’m hoping that they can figure it all out," said HHS boys soccer coach Jim Tobin.

"I’m an optimistic person so I’m very hopeful. I think it will help that we are literally just playing in our section, and our numbers are so low in this area that we could justify starting," said HHS football coach Erik Werner. "We don’t know what is going to happen in the future, because things could certainly change. But at this point I’ve got to be optimistic."

Optimism abounds, but it is still jarring to know that even if games come back, they will look different and will definitely feel different. And with no official decisions having yet been made, each team is just waiting to get started, which girls’ soccer coach Mike Wilkinson said is the toughest part.

"It’s a bummer that things are changing. It’s definitely different to be out of the routine at this time in the year. At this point, everybody is just in a holding pattern, and I think that is the toughest part," said Wilkinson. "The kids are ready to go, the coaches are obviously ready to get started, but things are just up in the air right now."

Of course, NYSPHSAA has been hard at work forming plans, backup plans, and backup plans to the backup plans. They have weighed shortening seasons to 10 weeks, starting sports in the winter season, or even adjusting seasons so that "high-risk" sports are played in the spring.

Werner complimented the NYSPHSAA task force’s diligence and their commitment to ensuring that every kid gets to play all of the sports that they had planned on signing up for.

"I think our state association has done a lot of great things. Their decision to delay gives us time to plan and create a modified schedule that works for everyone," said Werner. "And in the tentative modified schedules that have been released, I think the state association has done a great job to include every single sport. That’s what I would point out to everyone. No matter what sport you play, you will have an opportunity to play it. It’ll look different, but right now, everything looks different."

And if fall sports do end up getting moved to the spring, the coaches and players would all be extremely supportive of that measure, because it would mean that the seasons could still be played.

"I would 100-percent support it," said Werner. "I’m trying to keep it positive for the kids. And my message to the players was that we are playing football. Whether it is in the fall or in the spring, we are playing."

"The protocol is out there for when we will play. If it doesn’t happen in the fall, then we would start in the first week of March or somewhere around there. We just reiterate to the kids that one way or another, we will get to play sports," said Tobin.

"I would love to play in the spring. In fact, I’d be an advocate for that to be a permanent thing, because I’m all about playing meaningful games in the better weather," said Wilkinson. "If that’s something that happens, I certainly won’t oppose it, and we will find a way to make it work."

And while the coaches are all optimistic, it has been a tough time for the kids who have largely had to navigate these uncertain times on their own. Because of that, each coach has made an effort to figure out ways to help the kids mental health by staying positive and have even looked for some other options should it be necessary.

"We have a really small number of seniors, but I know one of two of them would like to continue at the next level. If we do hear that soccer is not going to happen, maybe we could get the boys hooked up with a team in Elmira or Rochester to play some club soccer," said Tobin.

"We just keep reminding the girls that even though there is going to be a late start date, we will still be able to play a full schedule of games. We also have the reassurance that if we get canceled, then we will be able to play in the spring," said Wilkinson. "We are just trying to remind the kids that nothing is being canceled for good, and they will get to play eventually."

In the meantime, teams are staying in touch as much as possible.

"We have weekly zoom meetings," said Werner. "We wanted to first start diving into the playbook, but really I just wanted to see their faces, hear their voices and find out what they are going through. We have a great group of seniors that have been reaching out to teammates, and we believe that we are going to be playing football. We just want to be ready to go."