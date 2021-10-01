Ace Handyman Services open for business

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

PENN YAN – Mike and Carol Steppe are excited to bring Ace Handyman Services to the Finger Lakes and Rochester region, providing complete local handyman services equipped to handle a variety of interior and exterior projects.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the opening with the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, Town of Jerusalem Supervisor Jamie Sisson, and Yates County Legislature Chairman Douglas Paddock.

What’s unique about hiring Ace Handyman Services for a project is that you can book a half-day (four hours), a full-day (eight hours) package or for a specific project you need done for which you don’t have the capabilities or time. Some of their most popular services include, but are not limited to, carpentry, drywall, fencing, painting, bathrooms, floors and doors.

Ace Handyman Services takes great pride in going "above and beyond" to reassure you that its craftsmen will show up on time, and you can trust that the person arriving at your home is the one intended to be there. Their customer service representatives are extremely knowledgeable and eager to help you find the right craftsman that best meets your needs and is available at a time that is convenient for you. They’ll send you email communication detailing your scheduled appointment, and then follow up afterward to confirm that the work was completed to your satisfaction.

“We strive to not only bring ‘helpful to your home’, but also to our local community. We employee experienced, multi-skilled craftsmen who can help with many of your interior and exterior repair needs” Mike Steppe commented.

Their territory currently covers 34 different zip codes including all of Keuka Lake, Canandaigua Lake and the west side of Seneca Lake, in addition to Brighton, Pittsford, Mendon, Victor and Honeoye Falls.

To learn more about their services and how you can book Ace Handyman services, visit https://www.acehandymanservices.com/offices/finger-lakes-region/ or call 315-536-1411. The office is located at 2954 Route 54A in Penn Yan.