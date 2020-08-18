Final YCS “safe live music” summer performances

The Yates Concert Series is proud to present its final two live music performances of the unusual summer of 2020. Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at the pavilion at Indian Pines Park in Penn Yan (69 Old Pines Trail), the Rod Blumenau Upstate Dixie three will hold forth with energetic classic Dixieland and swing music. Rod has proudly called Penn Yan home for the past six years, and he and his various groups have been featured in summer Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn for the past five years. This year—where the performances are of necessity on a smaller, safe scale—he will feature his Dixieland trio consisting of Jeff Campbell from Rochester on bass, and Ron “PeeWee” Joseph from Rome, NY on clarinet and vocals, as well as himself on piano. All of Rod’s groups are known for their toe-tapping rhythms. This year, be prepared to be amazed at how energetic and rhythmic jazz music can be without a drummer!

The final Yates Concert Series performance of the summer will be on Wednesday August 26th, from 6–8 p.m. (note the earlier time due to earlier sunset) at the Creekside Center at the Finger Lakes Museum in Branchport (3369 Guyanoga Road). The Museum grounds may be entered from the south end of Guyanoga Road or from Route 54A directly across from the Branchport Library. Featured performers for this concert are “High Country,” long-established Finger Lakes performers who play authentic country and bluegrass music. “High Country” features Roy Litteer of Dundee on fiddle, Chuck Ackley from Montour Falls on guitar and vocals, and Betsy Galbraith from Watkins Glen on autoharp. They are known for their own brand of great blended music and fast fiddling old-time country tempos. Come sing along, clap your hands, or just listen and have a fun time!

Attendees at both Yates Concert Series performances should bring lawn chairs and face masks and arrive early to claim their six feet of space. Attendance will be limited if we run out of safe space!

Having had to cancel their long tradition of Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn this summer because of the pandemic, the Yates Concert Series directed its energy in 2020 to providing a series of PopUp mini-concerts at “Live Music HotSpots” in the village of Penn Yan during July, and then a series of safe, limited size outdoor musical performances in various venues across Yates County Wednesday evenings throughout August.

The Yates Concert Series is presently establishing a Community Event Partnership program in conjunction with a grant recently received from the James P. Gordon Trust. The goal of this program is to provide music groups to enhance free community events for public enjoyment. YCS believes that music enhances all types of community events and festivals and is excited to have the opportunity to make this possible. YCS invites applications from organizers of free community events for one of these partnership grants. To obtain an application, send an e-mail describing your organization and contacts, event, event history, date/time/location, expected attendance, who benefits from the event, to yatesconcerts@gmail.com.