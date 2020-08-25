ACYC’s Juried Art Show Celebrates Regional Talent

Some of the best work done by 53 local and regional painters – both professional and “hobby” artists – is featured in the Arts Center of Yates County’s newest exhibit – a “juried show.” Juried shows are competitive exhibitions where anyone can enter work. Artists pay to submit individual pieces that are “juried” (judged) by experienced professional artists, who decide which pieces will make up the exhibit. Once the accepted pieces are hung in the gallery, another round of judging decides on individual awards.

Submissions for the show were accepted online from May 11 to July 12. Ultimately 60 pieces were selected for the show by Nazareth College Professor of Art Ron Netsky. The work ranges from collage and mixed media to watercolor, pastel, oil and acrylic work. Frequent visitors to the Arts Center’s Flick Gallery will recognize some of the artists’ names – others may be less familiar. The exhibit includes work from Yates County artists as well as painters from Ontario, Erie, Wayne and Seneca Counties.

The exhibit officially opened Tuesday, Aug. 25 and will run through Friday, Sept. 25. Stop by and see the work on display (and see if you agree with the judge’s choices!). The Flick Gallery is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and all are welcome. In order to keep our volunteers and customers as safe as possible, masks are required. For more information, call 315-536-8226.