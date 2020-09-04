Folk Art Guild opens Gallery on the Lawn

Middlesex

The Folk Art Guild Weaving Studio will join the Guild Pottery and the Woodshop, showing new work on the lawn under the shady maples on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 11 to 4. Reception by local people has been building each month, as more and more neighbors have been dropping by to visit in the yard and in the East Hill Gallery nearby. Since it is outside, it is a safe and relaxed way to shop with confidence.

Since the weather is turning a little cooler, the Guild Weaving Studio will set up a display with woolen wearables. The subtle beauty of natural dyes is incorporated into the shawls and ponchos loomed in the airy studio.

Since two cherry bookshelves were completed, with a lot of time and attention to detail, the woodworkers have been turning bowls to serve summer salads. This process is freer than furniture-building and moves faster. Some of the woods have come from the Guild property, notably a couple of cherry bowls that dried in a rough stage for a year. Then, they are remounted, trued up, and turned to a thin, final shape, and coats of food-safe finish are applied.

The Pottery will feature large pieces, spectacular wood-fired vases and jars, big platters and bowls perfect for serving salads or for bread making. They will exhibit an assortment of studio ware including mugs, bowls, teapots, plates, vases, ikebana containers, and much more.

By popular request, the pottery will also have a table of seconds, half-priced items, and discounts.

The front yard is right by the East Hill Gallery, which will be open on the 12th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on the 13th from 1 to 5 p.m. The Gallery has displays of even more pottery and woodworking, as well as a full variety of all the Guild crafts: natural fiber clothing from the Clothing Design Studio pressed dried flower cards from Graphic Arts, Weaving, Books for all Ages, and glass bead jewelry by William Glasner. The East Hill Gallery has regular weekend hours and other times are possible by appointment by contacting folkartguild@gmail.com or calling 585 554-3539.

Of course, we will continue to follow protocols that make it safe and relaxing for all.