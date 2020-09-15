2020 Arts Center Juried Show winners

Artists from Canandaigua, Ithaca, and Rochester took top honors at the Arts Center of Yates County’s 2020 Juried Show, now on exhibit. A fine portrait by Nancy Lane won first prize for the exhibit, while Bill Mowson’s landscape of Keuka vineyards received second prize and Kathy Armstrong’s bright and detailed Reach Ligularia plant took third. Paintings by Penn Yan’s Lisa Saether and Jean Stephens of Honeoye Falls both were given honorable mentions. In all, 60 paintings were selected for the show from 157 entries from throughout the region.

Judge Ron Netsky says he was not surprised to find a lot of beautiful landscapes in an exhibition taking place in the Finger Lakes region. “I was most drawn to those depicting less common scenes, or exploring traditional vistas in a fresh way,” he said. “In all categories there were wonderfully expressive works; among the most painterly were the abstract pieces. Overall, I hope that the exhibition reflects the best of contemporary art produced in the region’s studios.”

Netsky is Director of the Studio Art program at Nazareth College and was responsible for choosing the work on display in the current exhibit. The juried show will be on display until Sept. 26 at the Arts Center. Gallery hours are Monday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Congratulations to the award winners and to every artist with work chosen for the show.