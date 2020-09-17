Middlesex native publishes new novel

Middlesex

Paul Mitchell, Middlesex native, and retired Nurse Practitioner set out in his retirement to pursue a dream of writing a novel. Now two years later, his first novel, Mountains Can Move, is published. Mountains Can Move is the story of a family torn by a dark secret between a father and a son. A secret that if told can reconcile a family or tear them further apart.

“The central character (Albert) is a frustrated artist, who gives up a promising art career because of family obligations,” said Mitchell, “then after 60 years of living in Upstate New York, he has a plan in place, but first there must be a bridge where there has been a wedge between him and his son. A man of little Christian faith, he finds that his family, particularly his beloved granddaughter. (Sophie), will play the key role in calling on her faith to teach them forgiveness and bring back a reconciliation between father and son.

Mountains Can Move is currently available locally at Longs’ Cards & Books, Penn Yan; Cheshire Union, Cheshire; Artizanns, Naples; The Olde Country Store, Middlesex; and The General Store, Vine Valley. You can also purchase the book on Amazon in digital or print format and digital format on Barnes and Noble.

About the author

Paul Mitchell is a retired Nurse Practitioner embarking on his next career with this first novel. He is a native of the Finger Lakes Region of New York State where he lives with his wife, Joan, who is also a retired nurse. They share their hillside homestead with six alpacas that provide fleece for Joan to weave. He is also an accomplished photographer. He enjoys winemaking, history, and all things out of doors.