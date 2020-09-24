Corks Out and Bottoms Up in FLXposure 2021 Calendar

The FLXposure 2021 Calendar, featuring top Finger Lakes winemakers in pin-up style images, is now available for purchase. The monthly wall calendar exposes 15 different winemakers from 12 different wineries. Accompanying each racy photo in the calendar is a wine pairing for a selected wine from the winery, determined and written by noted beverage professionals from around the country. All proceeds from the FLXposure 2021 Calendar will be donated to support New York food banks, restaurants and restaurant workers, coordinated through the Debra Whiting Foundation.

“With the pandemic taking a toll on the restaurant industry, a few Finger Lakes winemakers started brainstorming ideas of how we could lend a hand,” explained Kelby James Russell, winemaker at Red Newt Cellars and project ringleader. “Restaurants have done so much for the Finger Lakes wine community by championing our wines. One thing led to another, and we realized that our goofy idea for a pin-up calendar could truly do some good during this time.”

The array of suggestive photos in the FLXposure 2021 Calendar displays Finger Lakes wine production and vineyards in a new light. Photo themes include reimaginations of an iconic scene from the movie Flashdance, an Edward Weston’s iconic photo titled ‘Nude’ and a Dionysus-style greek nymph. All images were captured by photographer Alana Ahouse, who also works in vineyard management, with stylist Cary Becraft. James Haswell of Stomping Grounds provided layout and design expertise for the calendar.

The FLXposure 2021 Calendar is available for purchase on www.flxposure.org for $25 and a signed copy by each of the winemakers is available for $40. A special gift voucher is available for $300 that includes the signed FLXposure 2021 Calendar as well as a mixed case of wine with one bottle each of the twelve wineries’ featured selection. For $2,500, a 12-person curated dinner at Yono’s in Albany is on offer, featuring all 12 wines from the calendar and a signed calendar for each guest (one available).

The FLXposure 2021 Calendar features both male and female winemakers ranging in age from 27 to 50-plus. Participating winemakers include Peter Becraft from Anthony Road Wine Company, Meaghan Frank from Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, Peter Bell from Fox Run Vineyards, Alex Bond from Hector Wine Company, Oskar Bynke and Fred Merwarth from Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard, Julia Hoyle from Hosmer Winery, Liz Leidenfrost from Leidenfrost Vineyards, Kelby James Russell and Meagz Goodwin from Red Newt Cellars, Nancy Irelan from Red Tail Ridge Winery, Dave Breeden from Sheldrake Point Winery, Kim Marconi and Paige Vinson from Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, and Matt Denci from Treleaven Wines.

Beverage Professionals who provided tasting notes for the FLXposure 2021 Calendar include Josh Carlsen from F.L.X. Hospitality Group, Thera Clark, Etinosa Emokpae from Friday Saturday Sunday, Erika Frey from Winestone, Tom Gannon from The Spire Collection, Caleb Ganzer from Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels and Supernatural Lake, Bill Jensen from Tail Up Goat and Reveler’s Hour, Miguel de Leon from Pinch Chinese, Charlie Marshal from The Marshal, Thomas Pastuszak from The Nomad, Dominick Purnomo from Yono’s and dp American Brasserie, Sanaz Sadegh, and Donna Schlosser-Long from Women For WineSense. An introductory essay and tasting note was penned by renowned Riesling Wine Journalist Stuart Pigott.

For more updates from the FLXposure 2021 Calendar team, follow along on Facebook and Instagram.