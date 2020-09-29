Downtown Penn Yan Scarecrow Contest

The Yates County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the details on the 2020 Scarecrow Contest! This year, the contest is open to all ages, individuals, families, clubs, groups, and businesses, and will take place from Oct. 7 to Nov. 4.

This event is intended to bring a lot of fun and an array of color to an already beautiful season – autumn! Not only does it allow the imagination to run free — hundreds of people traveling throughout the Village will get a chance to admire all the creativity put into the unique scarecrows.

Winners will be judged in the two different categories, People’s Choice and Most Creative. Voting will take place on the Chamber Facebook page. The winners will be announced Nov. 5 and will receive a $50 Chamber gift certificate valid at any Yates County business.

Entry is free and due by Oct. 5. To register or find out more details on creating and displaying your scarecrow, please contact or stop by the Chamber Offices to fill out a form, or visit business.yatesny.com/news/details/2020-scarecrow-contest.

Any questions should be directed to the Chamber by calling 315-536-3111, or email info@yatesny.com.

To follow the contest, be sure to like the @YatesCountyChamber on Facebook.